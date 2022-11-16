×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Footer Dashboard
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
T20 World Cup
IND vs NZ
WBBL 2022
AUS vs ENG
ECS T10 - Barcelona
PAK-W vs IRE-W
IND vs BAN
UAE vs NEP
Sheffield Shield
Pondicherry T20
Super50 Cup 2022
Dubai D10 Division 1
CBFS T20 League
ICCA Arabian T20 League
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
FIFA WC
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
God of War Ragnarok
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
PUBG
Valorant
Pop Culture
Anime
Streamers
BGMI
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
Next Gen ATP Finals 2022
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
Final
PAG
157/9 (20 ov)
TVS
*58/2 (9 ov)
LIVE
TVS need 100 runs in 11.0 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Pacific Group vs The Vision Shipping live score
1st Semi-Final
T&T
*31/2 (10.5 ov)
BAR
LIVE
BAR won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados Pride live score
Match 6
CAN
191/2 (20 ov)
OMN
*78/3 (9 ov)
LIVE
OMN need 114 runs in 11.0 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Canada vs Oman live score
1st ODI
AUS
ENG
Starts 17 Nov, 08:50 AM
Schedule
Australia vs England preview
3rd T20I
IRE-W
167/4 (20 ov)
PK-W
133/10 (18.5 ov)
IRE-W won by 34 runs.
Schedule
Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women live score
11th match
AUK
438/10 & *37/1 (21 ov)
CNT
509/10 (136.4 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 AUK trail by 34 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Auckland vs Canterbury live score
Match 20
EXP
73/6 (10 ov)
GFL
74/6 (9 ov)
GFL won by 4 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
The Expendables vs G Force Lions live score
12th match
OV
181/10 & *230/6 (88.4 ov)
ND
277/10 (63.5 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - Otago lead by 60 runs
Points Table
Schedule
Otago Volts vs Northern Districts live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
5 players whom SunRisers Hyderabad can target as captain for IPL 2023
Vinay Chhabria
33 min ago
England opener Alex Hales rebuked over old social media post
Aayushman Vishwanathan
35 min ago
Top 3 T20I bowling performances by Team India against New Zealand
Renin Wilben Albert
36 min ago
IPL 2023 Retention: "He was keen on being part of a playing XI" - Sanjay Bangar explains the thought process behind Jason Behrendorff's trade to MI
Gokul Nair
5 hr ago
Life goes on, so does cricket!
Aditya Bhushan
43 min ago
What next for India in T20 cricket? Ft. Mohammad Kaif | Sanju Samson | Yuzvendra Chahal | Ashwin
Sports Daily
2 hr ago