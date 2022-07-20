×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Gaming Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IND vs WI
SL vs PAK
TNPL
ENG vs SA
NZ vs IRE
ECS T10
County Championship
Pondicherry T20
Shpageeza T20
IRE-W T20
Bukhatir T10
CWG 2022
Strike T20
Dream11
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
UEFA Nations League
FIFA WC
EPL
Champions League
La Liga
MLS
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE SummerSlam 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Elden Ring
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar 2022
Tennis Results Today
Wimbledon 2022
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Sports Betting
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
2nd T20I
NZ
179/4 (20 ov)
IRE
91/10 (13.5 ov)
NZ won by 88 runs.
Schedule
New Zealand vs Ireland live score
Plate Final
PSM
96/4 (10 ov)
AH
*78/1 (8 ov)
LIVE
AH need 19 runs in 12 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
PSM-XI vs Ajman Heroes live score
1st Semi Final
TVS
107/10 (9.5 ov)
FM
109/4 (9.3 ov)
FM won by 6 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
The Vision Shipping vs Future Mattress live score
Final
IGM
FM
LIVE
Match Live
Points Table
Schedule
Interglobe Marine vs Future Mattress live score
2nd Semi Final
IGM
160/2 (10 ov)
BG
89/8 (10 ov)
IGM won by 71 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Interglobe Marine vs Brother Gas live score
1st Test
SL
222/10 & 337/10 (100 ov)
PAK
218/10 & 344/6 (127.2 ov)
PAK won by 4 wickets
Schedule
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live score
1st ODI
WI
IND
Starts 22 Jul, 07:00 PM
Schedule
West Indies vs India preview
1st ODI
SA
333/5 (50 ov)
ENG
271/10 (46.5 ov)
SA won by 62 runs.
Schedule
South Africa vs England live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
"It is quite tiring for a player to play one-day cricket" - Wasim Akram feels ODIs are losing their relevance
Gokul Nair
52 min ago
[Watch] Cheteshwar Pujara slams double century against Middlesex on Sussex captaincy debut in County Championship 2022
Aditya Suketu Desai
1 hr ago
टीम इंडिया को मिली Good News… फिट हुए Deepak Chahar, ऐसे किया ऐलान
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
"It’s like the perfect storm of everything coming together" - Joe Root on England's recent struggles in white-ball cricket
Aayushman Vishwanathan
2 hr ago
The Revival of Dinesh Chandimal | Sri Lanka Cricket | Sl vs Aus
Sports Daily
52 min ago
Hardik Pandya में है नंबर -1 ऑलराउंडर बनने का दम, Shoaib Akhtar ने कहा, मान लो मेरी ये सलाह
Sports Daily
2 hr ago