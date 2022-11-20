Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
2nd Quarter Final
FM *73/5 (6.4 ov)
DCS
LIVE
DCS won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Future Mattress vs DCC Starlets live score
2nd T20I
IND 191/6 (20 ov)
NZ 126/10 (18.5 ov)
IND won by 65 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India vs New Zealand live score
Match 11
OMN *153/6 (19 ov)
CAN
LIVE
CAN won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Oman vs Canada live score
110th Match
USA 244/8 (50 ov)
NAM *105/5 (28.4 ov)
LIVE
NAM require 141 runs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
United States of America vs Namibia live score
Tour Match
WI 424/9d & 114/4 (28 ov)
ACT/NSW 426/4d (97 ov)
Match drawn
Schedule ic-right
West Indies vs ACT/NSW XI live score
2nd ODI
AUS 280/8 (50 ov)
ENG 208/10 (38.5 ov)
AUS won by 72 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs England live score
Division 2
KNI 228/10 (84 ov)
NCAPE *99/3 (28.4 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - Northern Cpe trail by 129 runs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape live score
Match 11
RND 87/9 (20 ov)
KEN *82/1 (9.4 ov)
LIVE
KEN need 6 runs in 10.2 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Rwanda vs Kenya live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
"I will be stupid to even try and think of a special shot" - Ravi Shastri lauds Suryakumar Yadav's century
Kartik Iyer 18 min ago
Top 10 Suryakumar Yadav memes after his astonishing century against New Zealand in 2nd T20I
Balakrishna 4 hr ago
5 records that were broken in the 2nd T20I of India vs New Zealand series
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago
IND vs NZ: [WATCH] Mohammed Siraj cleans up Kane Williamson with a high full toss in 2nd T20I 
Viransh Shah 2 hr ago
"Some of those shots, I've never seen before" - Kane Williamson in awe of Suryakumar Yadav's hundred against New Zealand in 2nd T20I
Aayushman Vishwanathan 1 hr ago
Not Rohit Sharma, not Virat Kohli, the Suryakumar Yadav template is what India must follow in T20Is
Shashwat Kumar 2 hr ago