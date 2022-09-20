Create
1st T20I
PAK
ENG
Starts 20 Sep, 08:00 PM
Schedule ic-right
Pakistan vs England preview
1st T20I
IND
AUS
Starts 20 Sep, 07:00 PM
Schedule ic-right
India vs Australia preview
Final
PEA *24/3 (6 ov)
EME
LIVE
EME won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Team Pearl vs Team Emerald live score
Match 19
PER 131/10 (19.3 ov)
SAR *27/6 (10 ov)
LIVE
SAR need 105 runs in 10.0 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Perak vs Sarawak live score
Match 107
NAM 284/4 (50 ov)
PNG *40/4 (13.4 ov)
LIVE
PNG need 245 runs in 36.2 remaining overs
Schedule ic-right
Namibia vs Papua New Guinea live score
1st ODI
WI-W 168/7 (35 ov)
NZ-W 159/5 (33 ov)
NZ Women won by 5 runs (D/L)
Schedule ic-right
West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women live score
Match 5
NED-XI 103/7 (10 ov)
HUN 98/5 (10 ov)
NED-XI won by 5 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Netherlands XI vs Hungary live score
Match 12
IND-L *49/1 (5.5 ov)
NZL
Match Abandoned
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
India Legends vs New Zealand Legends live score
IND vs AUS 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli receives special portrait from fan during Team India's practice session in Mohali
Aditya Suketu Desai 40 min ago
MI Cape Town squad for SA20: Full list of players signed by MI Cape Town for South Africa T20 League
Ankush Das 30 min ago
6 Indian players who earned ₹10 crore or more in IPL 2022 but failed to earn a place in T20 World Cup squad
Vinay Chhabria 11 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "Must keep their friendships aside" - Danish Kaneria unhappy with India picking Rishabh Pant over Sanju Samson
Aditya Suketu Desai 11 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "IPL teams never say that they don't want to dismiss Virat Kohli" - Danish Kaneria slams Aaqib Javed for his comments on Babar Azam 
Aditya Suketu Desai 10 hr ago
IND vs AUS 2022: 3 player battles to watch out for as India and Australia lock horns
Sooryanarayanan Sesha 2 hr ago