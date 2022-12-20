×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Footer Dashboard
Trending Dashboard
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Advertise On SK
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IND vs BAN
ENG vs PAK
Big Bash League 2022
ENG-W vs WI-W
BN-W vs NZ-W
LPL 2022
Sheffield Shield
Australia One Day Cup
Barbados T10
CSA Provincial ODI
ACPL T20
Malaysia Quadrangular
Football
Football Home
FIFA WC
Newsletters
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
Netherlands vs USA live score
Argentina vs Australia live score
France vs Poland Live Score
England vs Senegal Live Score
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
God of War Ragnarok
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
PUBG
Valorant
Pop Culture
Anime
Streamers
BGMI
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
2022 ATP Finals
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
United Cup 2023
Adelaide International 1 2023
Tata Open Maharashtra 2023
ASB Classic, 2023
Adelaide International 2 2023
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
9th Match
ST
150/5 (20 ov)
STR
151/4 (18.4 ov)
STR won by 6 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers live score
3rd Test
PAK
304/10 & 216/10 (74.5 ov)
ENG
354/10 & 170/2 (28.1 ov)
ENG won by 8 wickets
Schedule
Pakistan vs England live score
5th T20I
AUS-W
196/4 (20 ov)
IND-W
142/10 (20 ov)
AUS-W won by 54 runs.
Schedule
Australia Women vs India Women live score
Elite, Group B
MUM
*526/3 (101 ov)
HYD
LIVE
Day 2 HYD won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Mumbai vs Hyderabad (India) live score
Elite, Group B
MAH
*281/3 (98.2 ov)
SAU
LIVE
Day 2 SAU won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra live score
13th Match
Tzn
134/9 (20 ov)
RWN
103/10 (19 ov)
Tzn won by 31 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Tanzania vs Rwanda live score
16th match
NSW-W
226/10 (50 ov)
TAS-W
229/3 (37.3 ov)
TAS-W won by 7 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
New South Wales Breakers Women vs Tasmania Women live score
1st Test
SA
152/10 & 99/10 (37.4 ov)
AUS
218/10 & 35/4 (7.5 ov)
AUS won by 6 wickets
Schedule
South Africa vs Australia live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
"In my view they will go for Cameron Green because he gives you a bit of pace" - Anil Kumble on PBKS' auction strategy
Gokul Nair
11 min ago
"Ashwin, Axar and Kuldeep will together pick up 14-15 wickets" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 2nd IND vs BNG Test
Kartik Iyer
1 hr ago
"I’ve got no regrets, and I enjoy where I am at the moment" - David Warner
Gokul Nair
2 hr ago
"It wouldn't have been KL Rahul" - Aakash Chopra on who would have been dropped if Rohit Sharma had been available
Kartik Iyer
12 min ago
3 reasons why SRH must make Washington Sundar their captain for IPL 2023
Shayan Ahmad Khan
4 hr ago
"It won’t happen overnight, but we will have to work hard" - Saqlain Mushtaq hopeful of Pakistan bouncing back after losing to England
Aayushman Vishwanathan
10 hr ago