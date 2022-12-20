Create
9th Match
ST 150/5 (20 ov)
STR 151/4 (18.4 ov)
STR won by 6 wickets
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers live score
3rd Test
PAK 304/10 & 216/10 (74.5 ov)
ENG 354/10 & 170/2 (28.1 ov)
ENG won by 8 wickets
Pakistan vs England live score
5th T20I
AUS-W 196/4 (20 ov)
IND-W 142/10 (20 ov)
AUS-W won by 54 runs.
Australia Women vs India Women live score
Elite, Group B
MUM *526/3 (101 ov)
HYD
LIVE
Day 2 HYD won the toss and elected to field
Mumbai vs Hyderabad (India) live score
Elite, Group B
MAH *281/3 (98.2 ov)
SAU
LIVE
Day 2 SAU won the toss and elected to field
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra live score
13th Match
Tzn 134/9 (20 ov)
RWN 103/10 (19 ov)
Tzn won by 31 runs.
Tanzania vs Rwanda live score
16th match
NSW-W 226/10 (50 ov)
TAS-W 229/3 (37.3 ov)
TAS-W won by 7 wickets
New South Wales Breakers Women vs Tasmania Women live score
1st Test
SA 152/10 & 99/10 (37.4 ov)
AUS 218/10 & 35/4 (7.5 ov)
AUS won by 6 wickets
South Africa vs Australia live score
"In my view they will go for Cameron Green because he gives you a bit of pace" - Anil Kumble on PBKS' auction strategy
Gokul Nair 11 min ago
"Ashwin, Axar and Kuldeep will together pick up 14-15 wickets" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 2nd IND vs BNG Test
Kartik Iyer 1 hr ago
"I’ve got no regrets, and I enjoy where I am at the moment" - David Warner 
Gokul Nair 2 hr ago
"It wouldn't have been KL Rahul" - Aakash Chopra on who would have been dropped if Rohit Sharma had been available
Kartik Iyer 12 min ago
3 reasons why SRH must make Washington Sundar their captain for IPL 2023 
Shayan Ahmad Khan 4 hr ago
"It won’t happen overnight, but we will have to work hard" - Saqlain Mushtaq hopeful of Pakistan bouncing back after losing to England
Aayushman Vishwanathan 10 hr ago