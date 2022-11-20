Create
2nd T20I
IND 191/6 (20 ov)
NZ 126/10 (18.5 ov)
IND won by 65 runs.
2nd T20I
India vs New Zealand live score
Final
KXI *38/3 (5 ov)
PNXI
LIVE
PNXI won the toss and elected to field
Final
Karaikal XI vs Pondicherry North XI live score
13th Match
SOA 240/10 (104.4 ov)
QUN *5/0 (6 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 QUN trail by 235 runs
13th Match
South Australia vs Queensland live score
Elite, Group B
DEL *60/2 (20 ov)
JHR
LIVE
DEL won the toss and elected to bat
Elite, Group B
Delhi vs Jharkhand live score
2nd Quarter Final
FM 116/6 (10 ov)
DCS 100/8 (10 ov)
FM won by 16 runs.
2nd Quarter Final
Future Mattress vs DCC Starlets live score
Tour Match
WI 424/9d & 114/4 (28 ov)
ACT/NSW 426/4d (97 ov)
Match drawn
Tour Match
West Indies vs ACT/NSW XI live score
2nd Semi-Final
PWXI 150/7 (20 ov)
KXI 154/5 (18 ov)
KXI won by 5 wickets
2nd Semi-Final
Pondicherry West XI vs Karaikal XI live score
Match 6
GIC 170/10 (48.1 ov)
MC 171/8 (46.3 ov)
MC won by 2 wickets
Match 6
Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Malaysian Crescents live score
Kane Williamson set to miss 3rd T20I against India due to a pre-arranged medical appointment; Tim Southee to lead New Zealand 
Gokul Nair 2 hr ago
"It is a big statement" - Aakash Chopra on India not opening with Shubman Gill in 2nd T20I vs NZ
Kartik Iyer 1 hr ago
"I have learnt a lot from Sachin sir when I used to play franchise cricket with him" - Suryakumar Yadav
Gokul Nair 54 min ago
"Don't let him get on strike" - Aakash Chopra on the only way Suryakumar Yadav can be stopped
Kartik Iyer 24 min ago
"I would like to mention that there is no cheat code" - Suryakumar Yadav 
Gokul Nair 28 min ago
CA pave the way for David Warner' leadership return after amending code of conduct pertaining to long-term sanctions
Gokul Nair 3 hr ago