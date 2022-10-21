Create
9th Match
TIT *59/3 (7.2 ov)
WEP
LIVE
TIT won the toss and elected to bat
Titans vs Western Province live score
Titans vs Western Province live score
Match 25
RUR 116/9 (10 ov)
DAT *21/1 (2.2 ov)
LIVE
DAT need 96 runs in 46 remaining balls
Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans live score
Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans live score
1st match
CS 302/10 (106.3 ov)
CANT *416/9 (124.4 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - CANT lead by 114 runs
Central Stags vs Canterbury live score
Central Stags vs Canterbury live score
11th Match
WI 146/5 (20 ov)
IRE 150/1 (17.3 ov)
IRE won by 9 wickets
West Indies vs Ireland live score
West Indies vs Ireland live score
13th Match
NZ
AUS
Starts 22 Oct, 12:30 PM
New Zealand vs Australia preview
New Zealand vs Australia preview
12th Match
SCO 132/6 (20 ov)
ZIM 133/5 (18.3 ov)
ZIM won by 5 wickets
Scotland vs Zimbabwe live score
Scotland vs Zimbabwe live score
Match 20
ZAS 80/8 (10 ov)
LJU *0/0 (0.0 ov)
LIVE
LJU need 81 runs in 10.0 remaining overs
Zagreb Sokol vs Ljubljana live score
Zagreb Sokol vs Ljubljana live score
Match 24
DAT 77/5 (10 ov)
KHW 79/6 (8.4 ov)
KHW won by 4 wickets
Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors live score
Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors live score
