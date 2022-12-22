Create
2nd Test
BAN 227/10 (73.5 ov)
IND *19/0 (8 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 IND trail by 208 runs.
Bangladesh vs India live score
Elite, Group B
MUM 651/6d (127.2 ov)
HYD 214/10 & 220/10 (67.2 ov)
MUM won by an inning and 217 runs.
Mumbai vs Hyderabad (India) live score
Match 12
BAH 97/4 (13.4 ov)
QAT
Abandoned by rain delay
Bahrain vs Qatar live score
Elite, Group B
DEL 439/10 (110.1 ov)
ASM *435/8 (128 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - ASM trail by 281 runs
Delhi vs Assam live score
Qualifier 1
KF 143/8 (20 ov)
JK 98/3 (11 ov)
JK won by 24 runs (DLS method)
Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings live score
Eliminator
GG 108/9 (18 ov)
CS 109/3 (16.5 ov)
CS won by 7 wickets
Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars live score
3rd Test
PAK 304/10 & 216/10 (74.5 ov)
ENG 354/10 & 170/2 (28.1 ov)
ENG won by 8 wickets
Pakistan vs England live score
Elite, Group B
MAH 493/10 (181.4 ov)
SAU *254/4 (72 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - SAU trail by 239 runs
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra live score
Umesh Yadav opens up on tough decision to drop Kuldeep Yadav: “It’s part of your journey; it’s happened with me also”
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
"The struggle makes you strong" - Ajay Jadeja lauds Jaydev Unadkat
Kartik Iyer 29 min ago
IPL Auction में 405 खिलाड़ियों की किस्मत का होगा फैसला...लेकिन एक धांसू बल्लेबाज नहीं होगा ऑक्शन का हिस्सा 
Sports Daily 2 hr ago
Umesh Yadav shares his emotions on Jaydev Unadkat’s comeback: “Very happy for him, was in South Africa when he made his debut”
Renin Wilben Albert 60 min ago
“He never got a consistent run in the Indian team” – Wasim Jaffer on Kuldeep Yadav
James Kuanal 1 hr ago
Joe Root roped in by Dubai Capitals for inaugural edition of International League T20
Arya Sekhar Chakraborty 1 hr ago