×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Footer Dashboard
Trending Dashboard
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Advertise On SK
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IND vs BAN
ENG vs PAK
Big Bash League 2022
ENG-W vs WI-W
BN-W vs NZ-W
LPL 2022
Sheffield Shield
Australia One Day Cup
Barbados T10
CSA Provincial ODI
ACPL T20
Malaysia Quadrangular
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
EPL
Schedule
FIFA WC
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
Netherlands vs USA live score
Argentina vs Australia live score
France vs Poland Live Score
England vs Senegal Live Score
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
God of War Ragnarok
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
PUBG
Valorant
Pop Culture
Anime
Streamers
BGMI
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
2022 ATP Finals
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
United Cup 2023
Adelaide International 1 2023
Tata Open Maharashtra 2023
ASB Classic, 2023
Adelaide International 2 2023
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
2nd Test
BAN
227/10 (73.5 ov)
IND
*19/0 (8 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 IND trail by 208 runs.
Schedule
Bangladesh vs India live score
Elite, Group B
MUM
651/6d (127.2 ov)
HYD
214/10 & 220/10 (67.2 ov)
MUM won by an inning and 217 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Mumbai vs Hyderabad (India) live score
Match 12
BAH
97/4 (13.4 ov)
QAT
Abandoned by rain delay
Schedule
Bahrain vs Qatar live score
Elite, Group B
DEL
439/10 (110.1 ov)
ASM
*435/8 (128 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - ASM trail by 281 runs
Points Table
Schedule
Delhi vs Assam live score
Qualifier 1
KF
143/8 (20 ov)
JK
98/3 (11 ov)
JK won by 24 runs (DLS method)
Points Table
Schedule
Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings live score
Eliminator
GG
108/9 (18 ov)
CS
109/3 (16.5 ov)
CS won by 7 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars live score
3rd Test
PAK
304/10 & 216/10 (74.5 ov)
ENG
354/10 & 170/2 (28.1 ov)
ENG won by 8 wickets
Schedule
Pakistan vs England live score
Elite, Group B
MAH
493/10 (181.4 ov)
SAU
*254/4 (72 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - SAU trail by 239 runs
Points Table
Schedule
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
Umesh Yadav opens up on tough decision to drop Kuldeep Yadav: “It’s part of your journey; it’s happened with me also”
Renin Wilben Albert
2 hr ago
"The struggle makes you strong" - Ajay Jadeja lauds Jaydev Unadkat
Kartik Iyer
29 min ago
IPL Auction में 405 खिलाड़ियों की किस्मत का होगा फैसला...लेकिन एक धांसू बल्लेबाज नहीं होगा ऑक्शन का हिस्सा
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
Umesh Yadav shares his emotions on Jaydev Unadkat’s comeback: “Very happy for him, was in South Africa when he made his debut”
Renin Wilben Albert
60 min ago
“He never got a consistent run in the Indian team” – Wasim Jaffer on Kuldeep Yadav
James Kuanal
1 hr ago
Joe Root roped in by Dubai Capitals for inaugural edition of International League T20
Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
1 hr ago