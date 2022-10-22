Create
13th Match
NZ 200/3 (20 ov)
AUS 111/10 (17.1 ov)
NZ won by 89 runs.
New Zealand vs Australia live score
12th Match
NWD 134/8 (20 ov)
TIT *9/0 (1.4 ov)
LIVE
TIT need 126 runs in 18.2 remaining overs
North West Dragons vs Titans live score
16th Match
IND
PAK
Starts 23 Oct, 01:30 PM
India vs Pakistan preview
Match 29
RUR 93/4 (10 ov)
BOB *74/2 (7.3 ov)
LIVE
BOB need 20 runs in 15 remaining balls
Ruwi Rangers vs Bousher Busters live score
Match 26
KHW 72/7 (10 ov)
AZA 73/3 (7 ov)
AZA won by 7 wickets
Khuwair Warriors vs Azaiba XI live score
Match 27
GGI 85/5 (10 ov)
QUT 86/6 (9.3 ov)
QUT won by 4 wickets
Ghubrah Giants vs Qurum Thunders live score
14th Match
AFG 112/10 (19.4 ov)
ENG 113/5 (18.1 ov)
ENG won by 5 wickets
Afghanistan vs England live score
Match 30
AZA
QUT
LIVE
Match Live
Azaiba XI vs Qurum Thunders live score
