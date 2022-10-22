×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
T20 World Cup
T20 warm up
IND vs SA
ENG vs PAK
AUS vs ENG
Legends League
ECS T10 Croatia
WBBL 2022
ECC T10
SMAT 2022
Bukhatir League
NZ T20 Tri-Series
Women's Asia Cup 2022
ECT10
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
FIFA WC
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
13th Match
NZ
200/3 (20 ov)
AUS
111/10 (17.1 ov)
NZ won by 89 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
New Zealand vs Australia live score
12th Match
NWD
134/8 (20 ov)
TIT
*9/0 (1.4 ov)
LIVE
TIT need 126 runs in 18.2 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
North West Dragons vs Titans live score
16th Match
IND
PAK
Starts 23 Oct, 01:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
India vs Pakistan preview
Match 29
RUR
93/4 (10 ov)
BOB
*74/2 (7.3 ov)
LIVE
BOB need 20 runs in 15 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
Ruwi Rangers vs Bousher Busters live score
Match 26
KHW
72/7 (10 ov)
AZA
73/3 (7 ov)
AZA won by 7 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Khuwair Warriors vs Azaiba XI live score
Match 27
GGI
85/5 (10 ov)
QUT
86/6 (9.3 ov)
QUT won by 4 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Ghubrah Giants vs Qurum Thunders live score
14th Match
AFG
112/10 (19.4 ov)
ENG
113/5 (18.1 ov)
ENG won by 5 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Afghanistan vs England live score
Match 30
AZA
QUT
LIVE
Match Live
Points Table
Schedule
Azaiba XI vs Qurum Thunders live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
Team Kolkata discusses the significance of All-rounders | HDFC Life presents SK Fandrive
Sports Daily
36 min ago
Ind vs Pak महामुकाबले से पहले क्या है Rohit Sharma के निराश होने की बड़ी वजह?
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
Team Mumbai discusses the injured players who missed out | HDFC Life presents SK Fandrive
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
Title: Team Nagpur has a special interaction with a fan | HDFC Life presents SK Fandrive
Sports Daily
3 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: 3 selection decisions India have to make against Pakistan
Sai Krishna
44 min ago
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 15
Sportz Connect
5 hr ago