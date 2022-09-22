Create
2nd T20I
ENG *161/5 (17.1 ov)
PAK
LIVE
ENG won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
England vs Pakistan live score
Match 14
IND-L *63/0 (5.2 ov)
ENG-L
LIVE
ENG-L won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
India Legends vs England Legends live score
2nd ODI
IND-W 333/5 (50 ov)
ENG-W 245/10 (44.2 ov)
IND-W won by 88 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India Women vs England Women live score
Match 19
FIN *57/2 (5.3 ov)
NED-XI
LIVE
FIN won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Finland vs Netherlands XI live score
2nd ODI
WI-W *126/6 (37.6 ov)
NZ-W
LIVE
WI Women won toss & batted
Schedule ic-right
West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women live score
Final
Tzn 174/5 (20 ov)
UGA *126/2 (17 ov)
LIVE
UGA need 49 runs in 18 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Tanzania vs Uganda live score
2nd T20I
IND
AUS
Starts 23 Sep, 07:00 PM
Schedule ic-right
India vs Australia preview
Match 4
NZ-A 167/10 (40.2 ov)
IN-A 170/3 (31.5 ov)
IN-A won by 7 wickets
Schedule ic-right
New Zealand A vs India A live score
