5th Match
PK-W *31/2 (6.5 ov)
AUS-W
LIVE
PK-W won the toss and elected to bat
Pakistan Women vs Australia Women live score
2nd T20I
SA-W 148/6 (20 ov)
ENG-W *74/2 (9 ov)
LIVE
ENG-W need 75 runs in 11.0 remaining overs
South Africa Women vs England Women live score
Final
RMC 104/5 (10 ov)
ROR *26/1 (2.2 ov)
LIVE
Royal RMC need 79 runs in 46 remaining balls
Roma Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club live score
1st ODI
IND 308/7 (50 ov)
WI 305/6 (50 ov)
IND won by 3 runs.
India vs West Indies live score
26th Match
LKK 177/4 (20 ov)
NRK *3/0 (1.1 ov)
LIVE
NRK need 14 runs in 18.5 remaining overs
Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings live score
Match 2
MAL 135/2 (10 ov)
CK 111/5 (10 ov)
MAL won by 24 runs.
Malo Qalandars vs Coimbra Knights live score
Match 20
SXI *122/5 (18.4 ov)
TUS
LIVE
SXI won the toss and elected to bat
Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI live score
39th Match
LEI 584/10 & *140/5 (40.5 ov)
GLA 795/5d (160 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 Leics trail by 71 runs
Leicestershire vs Glamorgan live score
DHAWAN समझाएंगे सबक सिखाएंगे
Sports Daily 3 hr ago
"Should have scored a lot more runs" - Salman Butt on Team India's batting performance in 1st ODI vs West Indies
Aditya Suketu Desai 35 min ago
"A player can only try and make the effort" - Anjum Chopra on Virat Kohli's form slump
Aditya Suketu Desai 2 hr ago
"The highlight of the match for me" - Salman Butt lauds Shubman Gill's batting heroics in 1st ODI vs West Indies
Aditya Suketu Desai 1 hr ago
Ind vs WI: Sanju Samson ने पहले तो Team India को 'फंसाया', फिर खुद ही मैच भी जिताया
Sports Daily 5 hr ago
Three match-winning innings by Indian batsmen at Queen's Park Oval in ODI cricket
Meit Sampat 57 min ago