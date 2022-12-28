×
Here are some matches that might interest you
Final
SHA
163/8 (20 ov)
FUJ
*6/0 (1.4 ov)
LIVE
FUJ need 158 runs in 18.2 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Sharjah vs Fujairah live score
1st Test
PAK
438/10 (130.5 ov)
NZ
*440/6 (136 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 NZ lead by 2 runs.
Schedule
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score
2nd Test
SA
189/10 & *15/1 (7 ov)
AUS
575/8d (145 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 SA trail by 371 runs.
Schedule
South Africa vs Australia live score
Match 12
TGS
78/8 (10 ov)
IRR
83/3 (8.2 ov)
IRR won by 7 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Titou Gorge Splashers vs Indian River Rowers live score
Match 11
VHK
102/8 (10 ov)
BAW
105/3 (8.5 ov)
BAW won by 7 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Valley Hikers vs Barana Aute Warriors live score
Match 13
TGS
VHK
Starts 28 Dec, 09:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Titou Gorge Splashers vs Valley Hikers preview
2nd Semi-Final
SHA
204/2 (20 ov)
ABD
134/10 (18.5 ov)
SHA won by 70 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Sharjah vs Team Abu Dhabi live score
Match 10
PVP
*82/8 (14 ov)
MVXI
LIVE
PVP won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Pondicherry Veterans President XI vs Mahe Veterans XI live score
“Khoyi hui form waapas lane ke liye Pakistan tour karen” – Fans react as Kane Williamson becomes first New Zealand batter to reach 25 Test tons
James Kuanal
2 hr ago
"He didn't listen to me" - Aaqib Javed reveals he advised Ramiz Raja to step down as PCB chairman
Aayushman Vishwanathan
39 min ago
[WATCH] Shikhar Dhawan posts video with motivational message a day after being sacked from ODI squad
Renin Wilben Albert
57 min ago
"Current travel essentials include ..." - Dinesh Karthik shares a picture from his holiday
Ankush Das
49 min ago
IND vs SL: Team India के सेलेक्शन को लेकर सामने आई 10 बड़ी बातें, Hardik, Pant को लेकर आए Update | Kohli
Sports Daily
3 hr ago
PCB responds to Ramiz Raja's scathing attack on board and new chairman Najam Sethi, terms his comments "disappointing"
Renin Wilben Albert
2 hr ago