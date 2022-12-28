Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
Final
SHA 163/8 (20 ov)
FUJ *6/0 (1.4 ov)
LIVE
FUJ need 158 runs in 18.2 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sharjah vs Fujairah live score
1st Test
PAK 438/10 (130.5 ov)
NZ *440/6 (136 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 NZ lead by 2 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score
2nd Test
SA 189/10 & *15/1 (7 ov)
AUS 575/8d (145 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 SA trail by 371 runs.
Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs Australia live score
Match 12
TGS 78/8 (10 ov)
IRR 83/3 (8.2 ov)
IRR won by 7 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Titou Gorge Splashers vs Indian River Rowers live score
Match 11
VHK 102/8 (10 ov)
BAW 105/3 (8.5 ov)
BAW won by 7 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Valley Hikers vs Barana Aute Warriors live score
Match 13
TGS
VHK
Starts 28 Dec, 09:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Titou Gorge Splashers vs Valley Hikers preview
2nd Semi-Final
SHA 204/2 (20 ov)
ABD 134/10 (18.5 ov)
SHA won by 70 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sharjah vs Team Abu Dhabi live score
Match 10
PVP *82/8 (14 ov)
MVXI
LIVE
PVP won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Pondicherry Veterans President XI vs Mahe Veterans XI live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
“Khoyi hui form waapas lane ke liye Pakistan tour karen” – Fans react as Kane Williamson becomes first New Zealand batter to reach 25 Test tons
James Kuanal 2 hr ago
"He didn't listen to me" - Aaqib Javed reveals he advised Ramiz Raja to step down as PCB chairman
Aayushman Vishwanathan 39 min ago
[WATCH] Shikhar Dhawan posts video with motivational message a day after being sacked from ODI squad 
Renin Wilben Albert 57 min ago
"Current travel essentials include ..." - Dinesh Karthik shares a picture from his holiday
Ankush Das 49 min ago
IND vs SL: Team India के सेलेक्शन को लेकर सामने आई 10 बड़ी बातें, Hardik, Pant को लेकर आए Update | Kohli
Sports Daily 3 hr ago
PCB responds to Ramiz Raja's scathing attack on board and new chairman Najam Sethi, terms his comments "disappointing"
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago