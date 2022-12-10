×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Footer Dashboard
Trending Dashboard
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Advertise On SK
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IND vs BAN
AUS vs WI
ENG vs PAK
ECS T10 - Barcelona
IND-A vs BAN-A
ENG-W vs WI-W
BN-W vs NZ-W
LPL 2022
ICC CWC League 2
Jabalpur T20
Sheffield Shield
Australia One Day Cup
ICCA Arabian T20 League
Football
Football Home
FIFA WC
Newsletters
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
Netherlands vs USA live score
Argentina vs Australia live score
France vs Poland Live Score
England vs Senegal Live Score
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
God of War Ragnarok
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
PUBG
Valorant
Pop Culture
Anime
Streamers
BGMI
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
2022 ATP Finals
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
3rd ODI
IND
409/8 (50 ov)
BAN
*118/4 (22.1 ov)
LIVE
BAN need 292 runs in 27.5 remaining overs
Schedule
India vs Bangladesh live score
2nd Test
ENG
281/10 & *202/5 (49 ov)
PAK
202/10 (62.5 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 ENG lead by 281 runs.
Schedule
England vs Pakistan live score
2nd Test
AUS
511/7d & 199/6d (31 ov)
WI
214/10 & *38/4 (22 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 WI need 459 runs to win.
Schedule
Australia vs West Indies live score
2nd unofficial Test
BAN-A
252/10 & 187/10 (79.5 ov)
IN-A
562/9d (147.1 ov)
IN-A won by an inning and 123 runs.
Schedule
Bangladesh A vs India A live score
Match 57
AH
*1/0 (0.5 ov)
TVS
LIVE
TVS won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Ajman Heroes vs The Vision Shipping live score
Tour Match
SA
347/10 & *9/0 (5 ov)
CAXI
226/10 (72.3 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - Sth Africans lead by 130 runs
Schedule
South Africa vs Cricket Australia XI live score
Final
IGM
129/4 (10 ov)
SED
77/7 (10 ov)
IGM won by 52 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Interglobe Marine vs Seven Districts live score
3rd ODI
ENG-W
256/10 (43.3 ov)
WI-W
105/10 (37.3 ov)
ENG Women won by 151 runs
Schedule
England Women vs West Indies Women live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
IND vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: Axar Patel cleans up Mushfiqur Rahim
9 min ago
5 records broken by Virat Kohli during his 91-ball 113 against Bangladesh
Vinay Chhabria
2 hr ago
Top 10 Ishan Kishan memes after his astonishing double century in the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh
Balakrishna
1 hr ago
"This really is curtains for Dhawan in ODIs" - Fans want Ishan Kishan to permanently replace Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian team
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
1 hr ago
"This right here is the greatest of all time" - Twitterati erupt as Virat Kohli ends ODI century drought by scoring 113 runs in IND vs BAN 3rd ODI
Aditya Suketu Desai
2 hr ago
[WATCH]"3 f***ng years boss" - Virat Kohli's proclamation after scoring his 1st ODI century since 2019
Gokul Nair
1 hr ago