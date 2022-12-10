Create
3rd ODI
IND 409/8 (50 ov)
BAN *118/4 (22.1 ov)
LIVE
BAN need 292 runs in 27.5 remaining overs
Schedule ic-right
India vs Bangladesh live score
2nd Test
ENG 281/10 & *202/5 (49 ov)
PAK 202/10 (62.5 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 ENG lead by 281 runs.
Schedule ic-right
England vs Pakistan live score
2nd Test
AUS 511/7d & 199/6d (31 ov)
WI 214/10 & *38/4 (22 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 WI need 459 runs to win.
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs West Indies live score
2nd unofficial Test
BAN-A 252/10 & 187/10 (79.5 ov)
IN-A 562/9d (147.1 ov)
IN-A won by an inning and 123 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh A vs India A live score
Match 57
AH *1/0 (0.5 ov)
TVS
LIVE
TVS won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Ajman Heroes vs The Vision Shipping live score
Tour Match
SA 347/10 & *9/0 (5 ov)
CAXI 226/10 (72.3 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - Sth Africans lead by 130 runs
Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs Cricket Australia XI live score
Final
IGM 129/4 (10 ov)
SED 77/7 (10 ov)
IGM won by 52 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Interglobe Marine vs Seven Districts live score
3rd ODI
ENG-W 256/10 (43.3 ov)
WI-W 105/10 (37.3 ov)
ENG Women won by 151 runs
Schedule ic-right
England Women vs West Indies Women live score
IND vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: Axar Patel cleans up Mushfiqur Rahim
9 min ago
5 records broken by Virat Kohli during his 91-ball 113 against Bangladesh
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago
Top 10 Ishan Kishan memes after his astonishing double century in the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh
Balakrishna 1 hr ago
"This really is curtains for Dhawan in ODIs" - Fans want Ishan Kishan to permanently replace Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian team
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 1 hr ago
"This right here is the greatest of all time" - Twitterati erupt  as Virat Kohli ends ODI century drought by scoring 113 runs in IND vs BAN 3rd ODI
Aditya Suketu Desai 2 hr ago
[WATCH]"3 f***ng years boss" - Virat Kohli's proclamation after scoring his 1st ODI century since 2019 
Gokul Nair 1 hr ago