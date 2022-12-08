Create
2nd Test
AUS 511/7d & 199/6d (31 ov)
WI 214/10 & 77/10 (40.5 ov)
AUS won by 419 runs.
Australia vs West Indies live score
Match 59
TVS *103/1 (6.4 ov)
FM
LIVE
FM won the toss and elected to field
The Vision Shipping vs Future Mattress live score
3rd ODI
IND 409/8 (50 ov)
BAN 182/10 (34 ov)
IND won by 227 runs.
India vs Bangladesh live score
7th Match
GG 174/6 (20 ov)
CS *83/4 (13.5 ov)
LIVE
CS need 92 runs in 37 remaining balls
Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars live score
Tour Match
SA 347/10 & *304/8 (93.3 ov)
CAXI 226/10 (72.3 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - Sth Africans lead by 425 runs
South Africa vs Cricket Australia XI live score
2nd Test
ENG 281/10 & 275/10 (64.5 ov)
PAK 202/10 & *198/4 (64 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 PAK need 157 runs to win.
England vs Pakistan live score
2nd T20I
IND-W
AUS-W
Starts 11 Dec, 07:00 PM
India Women vs Australia Women preview
10th Match
TITNS 157/10 (39 ov)
WPR *70/1 (16 ov)
LIVE
WPR need 88 runs in 34.0 remaining overs
Titans vs Western Province live score
