Here are some matches that might interest you
2nd Test
BAN
227/10 (73.5 ov)
IND
*19/0 (8 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 IND trail by 208 runs.
Schedule
Bangladesh vs India live score
Qualfier 2
KF
168/6 (20 ov)
CS
169/4 (18.5 ov)
CS won by 6 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars live score
Elite, Group B
DEL
439/10 (110.1 ov)
ASM
*435/8 (128 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - ASM trail by 281 runs
Points Table
Schedule
Delhi vs Assam live score
Elite, Group B
MAH
493/10 (181.4 ov)
SAU
*254/4 (72 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - SAU trail by 239 runs
Points Table
Schedule
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra live score
Match 13
SGP
*12/1 (2.2 ov)
QAT
LIVE
QAT won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
Singapore vs Qatar live score
Match 2
VHK
70/5 (10 ov)
SSS
71/3 (6.5 ov)
SSS won by 7 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Valley Hikers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers live score
Elite, Group A
BENG
310/10 & 291/5d (74 ov)
HIM
130/10 & *79/1 (25 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - Himachal require 393 runs
Points Table
Schedule
Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh live score
Match 23
DUB
142/5 (20 ov)
FUJ
130/8 (20 ov)
DUB won by 12 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Dubai vs Fujairah live score
3 reasons why RCB should not go after Mayank Agarwal in the IPL 2023 Auction
Pratyush Rohra
4 hr ago
Top 10 funny memes in anticipation ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction
Balakrishna
7 hr ago
5 things you need to know about 15-year-old Allah Mohammad, the youngest player registered for IPL Auction 2023
Vinay Chhabria
7 hr ago
3 ways Impact Player rule will change the IPL
Renin Wilben Albert
7 hr ago
Overseas players barring Sri Lankans and Bangladeshis set to available for the entirety of IPL 2023 - Reports
Gokul Nair
6 hr ago
Karnail Singh Stadium pitch still under spotlight after Railways reduced to 59-5; call to be taken after match referee's assessment - Reports
Gokul Nair
7 hr ago