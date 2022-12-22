×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Footer Dashboard
Trending Dashboard
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Advertise On SK
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IND vs BAN
ENG vs PAK
Big Bash League 2022
ENG-W vs WI-W
BN-W vs NZ-W
LPL 2022
Sheffield Shield
IPL 2023 Auction Live
Australia One Day Cup
Barbados T10
CSA Provincial ODI
ACPL T20
Malaysia Quadrangular
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
EPL
Schedule
FIFA WC
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
Netherlands vs USA live score
Argentina vs Australia live score
France vs Poland Live Score
England vs Senegal Live Score
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
God of War Ragnarok
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
PUBG
Valorant
Pop Culture
Anime
Streamers
BGMI
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
2022 ATP Finals
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
United Cup 2023
Adelaide International 1 2023
Tata Open Maharashtra 2023
ASB Classic, 2023
Adelaide International 2 2023
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
2nd Test
BAN
227/10 (73.5 ov)
IND
*86/3 (36 ov)
LIVE
Lunch Break : Day 2 Session 1, IND trail by 141 runs.
Schedule
Bangladesh vs India live score
Match 1
CM-W
146/7 (20 ov)
NS-W
132/9 (20 ov)
CM-W won by 14 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Canterbury Magicians vs Northern Brave Women live score
Elite, Group B
DEL
439/10 (110.1 ov)
ASM
*435/8 (128 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - ASM trail by 281 runs
Points Table
Schedule
Delhi vs Assam live score
Elite, Group B
MAH
493/10 (181.4 ov)
SAU
*340/4 (92.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 SAU trail by 154 runs
Points Table
Schedule
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra live score
Qualfier 2
KF
168/6 (20 ov)
CS
169/4 (18.5 ov)
CS won by 6 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars live score
Match 13
SGP
164/6 (18 ov)
QAT
165/1 (14 ov)
QAT won by 9 wickets (D/L method)
Schedule
Singapore vs Qatar live score
12th Match
PS
*178/4 (16.5 ov)
STA
LIVE
PS won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars live score
Match 23
DUB
142/5 (20 ov)
FUJ
130/8 (20 ov)
DUB won by 12 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Dubai vs Fujairah live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
IND vs BAN Live Score, 2nd Test, Day-2: Taijul dismisses Pujara to pick his third
15 min ago
IPL Auction Live Updates 2023: 405 players to go under the hammer in Kochi
13 min ago
“Kabhi to team ka bhala kar do” – Fans roast KL Rahul after 3rd consecutive failure against Bangladesh
James Kuanal
41 min ago
"Cross your fingers; it's a little bit like that" - Stephen Fleming on CSK's plans for IPL 2023 mini-auction
Gokul Nair
1 hr ago
3 reasons why RCB should go for Narayan Jagadeesan at the IPL Auction 2023
Megh Shah
2 hr ago
"Never felt he is a new captain" - Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra lauds Hardik Pandya
Aayushman Vishwanathan
51 min ago