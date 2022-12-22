Create
2nd Test
BAN 227/10 (73.5 ov)
IND *86/3 (36 ov)
LIVE
Lunch Break : Day 2 Session 1, IND trail by 141 runs.
Bangladesh vs India live score
Match 1
CM-W 146/7 (20 ov)
NS-W 132/9 (20 ov)
CM-W won by 14 runs.
Canterbury Magicians vs Northern Brave Women live score
Elite, Group B
DEL 439/10 (110.1 ov)
ASM *435/8 (128 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - ASM trail by 281 runs
Delhi vs Assam live score
Elite, Group B
MAH 493/10 (181.4 ov)
SAU *340/4 (92.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 SAU trail by 154 runs
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra live score
Qualfier 2
KF 168/6 (20 ov)
CS 169/4 (18.5 ov)
CS won by 6 wickets
Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars live score
Match 13
SGP 164/6 (18 ov)
QAT 165/1 (14 ov)
QAT won by 9 wickets (D/L method)
Singapore vs Qatar live score
12th Match
PS *178/4 (16.5 ov)
STA
LIVE
PS won the toss and elected to bat
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars live score
Match 23
DUB 142/5 (20 ov)
FUJ 130/8 (20 ov)
DUB won by 12 runs.
Dubai vs Fujairah live score
IND vs BAN Live Score, 2nd Test, Day-2: Taijul dismisses Pujara to pick his third
15 min ago
IPL Auction Live Updates 2023: 405 players to go under the hammer in Kochi
13 min ago
“Kabhi to team ka bhala kar do” – Fans roast KL Rahul after 3rd consecutive failure against Bangladesh
James Kuanal 41 min ago
"Cross your fingers; it's a little bit like that" - Stephen Fleming on CSK's plans for IPL 2023 mini-auction
Gokul Nair 1 hr ago
3 reasons why RCB should go for Narayan Jagadeesan at the IPL Auction 2023
Megh Shah 2 hr ago
"Never felt he is a new captain" - Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra lauds Hardik Pandya
Aayushman Vishwanathan 51 min ago