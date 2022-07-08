Create
Play-off 3
BRCC *28/2 (2.5 ov)
KIN-XI
LIVE
KIN-XI won the toss and elected to field
Points Table Schedule
Brescia Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club live score
2nd Test
AUS *298/5 (90 ov)
SL
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 AUS won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
Australia vs Sri Lanka live score
1st T20I
IND 198/8 (20 ov)
ENG 148/10 (19.3 ov)
IND won by 50 runs.
Schedule
India vs England live score
3rd T20I
BAN 163/5 (20 ov)
WI 169/5 (18.2 ov)
WI won by 5 wickets
Schedule
Bangladesh vs West Indies live score
Match 7
SCO-W 105/5 (20 ov)
DG-W *21/0 (2 ov)
LIVE
DG-W need 85 runs in 18.0 remaining overs
Points Table Schedule
Scorchers Women vs Dragon Women live score
2nd T20I
ENG
IND
Starts 09 Jul, 07:00 PM
Schedule
England vs India preview
2nd Match
LUX 112/7 (20 ov)
CZR *0/0 ( ov)
LIVE
Inning Break : CZR need 113 runs in 20 remaining overs
Points Table Schedule
Luxembourg vs Czech Republic live score
Match 1
SRB
BUL
Starts 08 Jul, 08:30 PM
Schedule
Serbia vs Bulgaria live score
Ravindra Jadeja removes posts related to Chennai Super Kings from his Instagram account
Vinay Chhabria 3 hr ago
India to play three ODIs against Zimbabwe at Harare next month
Aayushman Vishwanathan 50 min ago
IND VS ENG दूसरे T20 में होगी 'जासूसी'...मैदान पर मौजूद रहेंगे 'अंग्रेज जासूस'
Sports Daily 1 hr ago
"Getting Indian captaincy has become so easy?"- Aakash Chopra shocked as Shikhar Dhawan is announced captain for West Indies ODIs
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 2 hr ago
3 reasons why dropping Virat Kohli for the 2nd T20I would be a bad move
Renin Wilben Albert 3 hr ago
"It seemed he was not in his prime" - Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Suryakumar Yadav's knock in 1st India vs England T20I
Kartik Iyer 4 hr ago