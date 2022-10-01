Create
2nd Match
IND-W 150/6 (20 ov)
SL-W *39/2 (5.1 ov)
LIVE
SL-W need 112 runs in 14.5 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live score
Match 1
CDS *24/0 (2.4 ov)
MAD
LIVE
MAD won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Costa Del Sol vs Madrid C.C. live score
6th T20I
PAK 169/6 (20 ov)
ENG 170/2 (14.3 ov)
ENG won by 8 wickets
Schedule ic-right
Pakistan vs England live score
Match 22
EAG *114/7 (20 ov)
LIO
LIVE
EAG won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
KCA Eagles vs KCA Lions live score
Match 1
SAU 98/10 (24.5 ov)
ROI *102/3 (25.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 1 ROI lead by 4 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Saurashtra vs Rest of India live score
2nd T20I
IND
SA
Starts 02 Oct, 07:00 PM
Schedule ic-right
India vs South Africa preview
Semi Final 2
SL-L 172/9 (20 ov)
WI-L 158/7 (20 ov)
SL-L won by 14 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends live score
Match 21
ROY 127/6 (17 ov)
TUS 125/5 (17 ov)
ROY won by 2 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers live score
