Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
1st T20I
IND 198/8 (20 ov)
ENG 148/10 (19.3 ov)
IND won by 50 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India vs England live score
3rd T20I
BAN 163/5 (20 ov)
WI 169/5 (18.2 ov)
WI won by 5 wickets
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh vs West Indies live score
2nd Test
AUS *80/2 (26 ov)
SL
LIVE
Day 1 Session 1, AUS won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs Sri Lanka live score
Match 15
JIB 62/9 (10 ov)
KIN-XI 63/7 (10 ov)
KIN-XI won by 3 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club live score
Play-off 1
JIB
KIN-XI
LIVE
Match Live
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club live score
Match 9
QUN-W 68/5 (10 ov)
LIO-W 68/4 (10 ov)
Match Drawn
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Queens Women vs Lionesses Women live score
10th Match
MLD 97/10 (19.3 ov)
THAI 56/10 (16.5 ov)
LIVE
MLD won by 41 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Maldives vs Thailand live score
2nd T20I
ENG
IND
Starts 09 Jul, 07:00 PM
Schedule ic-right
England vs India preview
Could we interest you in reading an article...
"You could have a quadrangular series with two Indian teams and two English teams" - Michael Vaughan on squad depth in modern-day cricket 
Gokul Nair 2 hr ago
"I don't think they will make any changes" - Zaheer Khan backs Team India to go with the same playing XI for the second T20I despite the return of senior players
Gokul Nair 2 hr ago
"I don't think there was the sort of control we saw for Gujarat" - Graeme Swann lauds Hardik Pandya's knock in 1st India vs England T20I
Kartik Iyer 59 min ago
"Batters were fearless and bowlers very clinical" - VVS Laxman lauds Team India after convincing win in 1st T20I vs England
Ankush Das 32 min ago
“This was missing in the last T20 World Cup” - Wasim Jaffer on India’s aggressive batting approach in 1st T20I vs England
Renin Wilben Albert 1 hr ago
How Sourav Ganguly Changed Indian Cricket | Happy Birthday Dada
Sports Daily 1 hr ago