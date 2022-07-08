Create
2nd Test
AUS *238/4 (72.2 ov)
SL
LIVE
Day 1 Session 3, AUS won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs Sri Lanka live score
Play-off 2
JIB *0/0 ( ov)
BRCC
LIVE
BRCC won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club live score
1st T20I
IND 198/8 (20 ov)
ENG 148/10 (19.3 ov)
IND won by 50 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India vs England live score
Match 13
BRCC 103/7 (10 ov)
PLG 89/3 (10 ov)
BRCC won by 14 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Brescia Cricket Club vs Pak Lions Ghedi live score
2nd T20I
ENG
IND
Starts 09 Jul, 07:00 PM
Schedule ic-right
England vs India preview
Play-off 1
JIB 76/7 (10 ov)
KIN-XI 64/6 (10 ov)
JIB won by 12 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club live score
1st Match
LUX 119/5 (20 ov)
AUT *58/1 (7 ov)
LIVE
AUT need 62 runs in 13.0 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Luxembourg vs Austria live score
Match 5
BZW *23/3 (7 ov)
UTL
LIVE
Rain Delay : UTL won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Bezawada Tigers vs Uttarandhra Lions live score
IND vs ENG 2022: 3 Indian players who could unfortunately miss out on the 2nd T20I
Sooryanarayanan Sesha 32 min ago
"I was happier seeing 90.5 MPH on the speedometer than my overall performance"- Hardik Pandya comments on his all-round brilliance in IND vs ENG 2022 T20I
Vinay Chhabria 1 hr ago
"It's quite right" - Brendon McCullum reacts to Steve Smith's comments on 'Bazball'
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago
"When India is bowling, Rohit the captain makes a huge impression" - Wasim Jaffer
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the master of inswingers, just like Mohammad Asif” - Danish Kaneria praises Team India pacer
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
"You could have a quadrangular series with two Indian teams and two English teams" - Michael Vaughan on squad depth in modern-day cricket 
Gokul Nair 5 hr ago