2nd T20I
IND 237/3 (20 ov)
SA *1/2 (1.4 ov)
LIVE
SA need 237 runs in 18.2 remaining overs
Schedule
India vs South Africa live score
7th T20I
ENG *134/3 (13 ov)
PAK
LIVE
PAK won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
England vs Pakistan live score
Match 1
SAU 98/10 & *49/2 (17 ov)
ROI 374/10 (110 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 SAU trail by 227 runs.
Schedule
Saurashtra vs Rest of India live score
2nd Match
IND-W 150/6 (20 ov)
SL-W 109/10 (18.2 ov)
IND-W won by 41 runs.
Points Table Schedule
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live score
Match 12
GRB 158/9 (20 ov)
ECI *147/4 (18.5 ov)
LIVE
ECI need 12 runs in -53 remaining balls
Points Table Schedule
Garden Route Badgers vs Eastern Cape Linyathi live score
Match 9
GRA *22/1 (1.4 ov)
CDS
LIVE
GRA won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table Schedule
Gracia CC vs Costa Del Sol live score
Qualifier 1
BLK 226/5 (20 ov)
INC 231/6 (19.3 ov)
INC won by 4 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Bhilwara Kings vs India Capitals live score
Final
IND-L 195/6 (20 ov)
SL-L 162/10 (18.5 ov)
IND-L won by 33 runs.
Points Table Schedule
India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends live score
