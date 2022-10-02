×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Gaming Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Cricket News
Schedule
IND vs SA
Road Safety T20
ENG vs PAK
CPL
Legends League
ECC T10
County Championship
Bukhatir League
Women's Asia Cup 2022
WI-W vs NZ-W
Japan Cricket League
ECT10
T20 World Cup
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
FIFA WC
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Extreme Rules 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Elden Ring
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar 2022
Laver Cup 2022
Davis Cup 2022
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
2nd T20I
IND
237/3 (20 ov)
SA
*1/2 (1.4 ov)
LIVE
SA need 237 runs in 18.2 remaining overs
Schedule
India vs South Africa live score
7th T20I
ENG
*134/3 (13 ov)
PAK
LIVE
PAK won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
England vs Pakistan live score
Match 1
SAU
98/10 & *49/2 (17 ov)
ROI
374/10 (110 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 SAU trail by 227 runs.
Schedule
Saurashtra vs Rest of India live score
2nd Match
IND-W
150/6 (20 ov)
SL-W
109/10 (18.2 ov)
IND-W won by 41 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live score
Match 12
GRB
158/9 (20 ov)
ECI
*147/4 (18.5 ov)
LIVE
ECI need 12 runs in -53 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
Garden Route Badgers vs Eastern Cape Linyathi live score
Match 9
GRA
*22/1 (1.4 ov)
CDS
LIVE
GRA won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Gracia CC vs Costa Del Sol live score
Qualifier 1
BLK
226/5 (20 ov)
INC
231/6 (19.3 ov)
INC won by 4 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Bhilwara Kings vs India Capitals live score
Final
IND-L
195/6 (20 ov)
SL-L
162/10 (18.5 ov)
IND-L won by 33 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
5 Times Team India players were ruled out before ICC events | Bumrah | Jadeja | Sehwag | Raina
Sports Daily
18 min ago
IND vs SA 2022: Play interrupted as snake enters the field during India's batting in 2nd T20I [Watch]
Aditya Suketu Desai
46 min ago
अब शुरू हो गई नई बहस, क्या Deepak Chahar हैं Bhuvi से बेहतर गेंदबाज़ ? | Team India | IND vs SA | T-20 WC
Sports Daily
7 hr ago
T-20 World Cup जीतना Team India के लिए है मुश्किल, आखिर Shane Watson ने क्यों कहा ऐसा ?
Sports Daily
3 hr ago
लौट आया Team India का तूफ़ानी खिलाड़ी, T20 WC में ले सकता है Bumrah की जगह
Sports Daily
4 hr ago
What happened the last time Team India played a T20I in Guwahati?
Balakrishna
4 hr ago