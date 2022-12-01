Create
1st Test
ENG 657/10 (101 ov)
PAK *499/7 (136 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 PAK trail by 158 runs.
Schedule ic-right
England vs Pakistan live score
1st Test
AUS *293/2 (90 ov)
WI
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 AUS won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs West Indies live score
Qualifier 1
MSA *0/0 ( ov)
NYS
LIVE
NYS won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Morrisville Samp Army vs New York Strikers live score
1st unofficial Test
BAN-A 112/10 (45 ov)
IN-A *404/5 (117 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - IN-A lead by 292 runs
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh A vs India A live score
Match 95
RAS *41/5 (5.5 ov)
ALY
LIVE
RAS won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Raval Sporting CC vs Ali Youngstars live score
27th Match
NW 117/7 (10 ov)
MSA 119/5 (8.3 ov)
MSA won by 5 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army live score
28th Match
ABD 78/8 (10 ov)
NYS 79/3 (7.3 ov)
NYS won by 7 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Team Abu Dhabi vs New York Strikers live score
Match 15
VAN 144/10 (41 ov)
SGP 123/10 (38 ov)
VAN won by 21 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Vanuatu vs Singapore live score
"I ran into MS Dhoni at the airport yesterday and the entire conversation was around SA20" - Graeme Smith 
Gokul Nair 2 hr ago
Bangladesh के खिलाफ ODI Series से पहले Team India पर संकट भारी... सीरीज से बाहर हुआ धांसू खिलाड़ी
Sports Daily 2 hr ago
“He is an all-rounder option” – Wasim Jaffer picks Shardul Thakur for 1st ODI vs Bangladesh
James Kuanal 1 hr ago
Asia Cup और World Cup को लेकर फिर भारत-पाकिस्तान हुए आमने-सामने... क्या है पाकिस्तान की नई 'धमकी' के मायने?
Sports Daily 29 min ago
“If Shikhar Dhawan plays enough matches, he will return to his old rhythm” – Wasim Jaffer 
James Kuanal 11 min ago
5 released players who are missing in IPL 2023 Auction List
Vinay Chhabria 3 hr ago