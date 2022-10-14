Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
Qualifier 1
NED-XI *26/2 (2.1 ov)
SPA
LIVE
SPA won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Netherlands XI vs Spain live score
3rd T20I
ENG *65/2 (8.1 ov)
AUS
LIVE
AUS won the toss and elected to field
Schedule ic-right
England vs Australia live score
Match 2
WA-XI 168/8 (20 ov)
IND 132/8 (20 ov)
WA-XI won by 36 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Western Australia XI vs India live score
Match 4
BEN-U19 212/10 (48.5 ov)
KER-U19 *119/6 (26 ov)
LIVE
KER-U19 need 94 runs in 24.0 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Bengal Under-19 vs Kerala Under-19 live score
2nd Semi-Final
SL-W 122/6 (20 ov)
PK-W 121/6 (20 ov)
SL-W won by 1 run
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women live score
Final
NZ 163/7 (20 ov)
PAK 168/5 (19.3 ov)
PAK won by 5 wickets
Schedule ic-right
New Zealand vs Pakistan live score
Elite, Group A
MUM 230/3 (20 ov)
ASM 169/10 (19.3 ov)
MUM won by 61 runs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Mumbai vs Assam live score
Match 18
SPA 127/8 (10 ov)
NED-XI 128/5 (9.3 ov)
NED-XI won by 5 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Spain vs Netherlands XI live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
T20 World Cup से पहले भारत की बढ़ती परेशानी... Ravi Shastri ने दी Rohit को चेतावनी
Sports Daily 1 hr ago
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022: "Plays with more intent than Rizwan & Babar" - Netizens react as Cheteshwar Pujara slams 27-ball fifty 
Aditya Suketu Desai 2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: 5 teams against whom Team India are undefeated
Vinay Chhabria 1 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: Youngest and Oldest Player in each team's squad
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago
Top 10 funny memes after Prithvi Shaw's blistering 134 against Assam in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 
Balakrishna 16 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022 Prediction: Predicting the 4 teams that may qualify for Super 12 round
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago