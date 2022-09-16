Create
Match 27
NOR *13/0 (1.5 ov)
CPNJB
LIVE
NOR won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Northern (Pakistan) vs Central Punjab (Pakistan) live score
Match 3
IN-A 293/10 (86.4 ov)
NZ-A *207/5 (60 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 NZ-A trail by 86 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India A vs New Zealand A live score
Qualifier 1
SPA *81/6 (9 ov)
IRE-XI
LIVE
IRE-XI won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Spain vs Ireland XI live score
Semi Final
South *606/6 (160 ov)
North
LIVE
Day 2 South won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
South Zone vs North Zone live score
Match 25
GZC
TPC-I
Starts 16 Sep, 03:50 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club vs Takashinga Patriots I live score
Match 3
Ghana 154/7 (19.6 ov)
Moz *77/4 (14 ov)
LIVE
Moz need 78 runs in 36 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Ghana vs Mozambique live score
Match 16
IRE-XI 141/3 (10 ov)
CZR 113/9 (10 ov)
IRE-XI won by 28 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Ireland XI vs Czech Republic live score
Match 22
GZC 126/3 (10 ov)
WCC 83/10 (10 ov)
GZC won by 43 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club vs Westside Cricket Club live score
