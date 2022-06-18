Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
Qualifier 1
BUB *44/2 (4 ov)
ROT
LIVE
Budapest Blinders won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Budapest Blinders vs Royal Tigers Cricket Club live score
2nd Semi-Final
MUM 393/10 & *513/4 (153.3 ov)
UP 180/10 (54.3 ov)
LIVE
Day 5 Mumbai lead by 726 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh live score
4th T20I
IND 169/6 (20 ov)
SA 87/9 (16.5 ov)
India won by 82 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India vs South Africa live score
Match 6
JAM *104/6 (17.2 ov)
DUM
LIVE
Dumka Daredevils won the toss and elected to bowl
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils live score
Match 2
HKG *102/4 (27.1 ov)
ITA
LIVE
Hong Kong won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Hong Kong vs Italy live score
1st Test
BAN 103/10 & *50/2 (20 ov)
WI 265/10 (112.5 ov)
LIVE
Day Break : Day 2 Bangladesh trail by 112 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh vs West Indies live score
1st ODI
ENG 498/4 (50 ov)
NED 266/10 (49.4 ov)
England won by 232 runs.
Schedule ic-right
England vs Netherlands live score
1st Semi-Final
MP 341/10 & 281/10 (114.2 ov)
BENG 273/10 & 175/10 (65.2 ov)
Madhya Pradesh won by 174 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal live score
Series Details
Could we interest you in reading an article...
“Stop thinking about what your score is, start thinking what your team requires” - Hardik Pandya on advice he received from Indian legend 
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
“Was very bullheaded that I want to play this World Cup” - Dinesh Karthik on how he has reinvented himself as a batter
Renin Wilben Albert 1 hr ago
Kumar Kartikeya claims 5 as Madhya Pradesh thump Bengal by 174 runs to reach Ranji Trophy final for 1st time since 1998-99 
Renin Wilben Albert 4 min ago
"Keep doing what you are best at" - Atharva Taide recalls MS Dhoni's advice during IPL 2022
Shashwat Kumar 1 hr ago
"The most pressure can come on Rishabh Pant" - Aakash Chopra lauds Dinesh Karthik's match-winning knock in 4th India vs South Africa T20I
Kartik Iyer 5 hr ago
“If you want to win World Cups, you pick a guy that’s in form” - Dale Steyn backs Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant for T20 World Cup 
Renin Wilben Albert 3 hr ago