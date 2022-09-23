Create
Qualifier 1
NED-XI 144/7 (10 ov)
SWE *44/6 (4.3 ov)
LIVE
SWE need 101 runs in 33 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Netherlands XI vs Sweden live score
Match 14
IND-L 170/5 (15 ov)
ENG-L 130/6 (15 ov)
IND-L won by 40 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
India Legends vs England Legends live score
(D/N) at Abu Dhabi
IRE-W *0/0 ( ov)
ZM-W
LIVE
ZM-W won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women live score
2nd T20I
IND
AUS
Starts 23 Sep, 07:00 PM
Schedule ic-right
India vs Australia preview
at Taunton
SOM 389/10 & 337/4d (75 ov)
NOR 265/10 & *15/4 (8.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 Northants require 447 runs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Somerset vs Northamptonshire live score
Final
West 270/10 & *349/3 (77.2 ov)
South 327/10 (83.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 West lead by 292 runs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
West Zone vs South Zone live score
2nd T20I
ENG 199/5 (20 ov)
PAK 203/0 (19.3 ov)
PAK won by 10 wickets
Schedule ic-right
England vs Pakistan live score
3rd T20I
PAK
ENG
Starts 23 Sep, 08:00 PM
Schedule ic-right
Pakistan vs England preview
