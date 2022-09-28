×
Here are some matches that might interest you
1st T20I
IND
SA
Starts 28 Sep, 07:00 PM
Schedule
India vs South Africa preview
Match 10
SCO-XI
*131/4 (10 ov)
Fran
LIVE
SCO-XI won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Scotland XI vs France live score
2nd T20I
BAN
169/5 (20 ov)
UAE
137/5 (20 ov)
BAN won by 32 runs.
Schedule
Bangladesh vs United Arab Emirates live score
Match 6
IN-A
284/10 (49.3 ov)
NZ-A
178/10 (38.3 ov)
IN-A won by 106 runs.
Schedule
India A vs New Zealand A live score
Qualifier 1
BBR
195/5 (20 ov)
GAW
108/10 (17.4 ov)
BBR won by 87 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors live score
9th Match
BLK
222/4 (20 ov)
GG
165/10 (19.4 ov)
BLK won by 57 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants live score
at Birmingham
WAS
272/4d (70 ov)
HAM
*4/0 (3.1 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - HAM trail by 268 runs
Points Table
Schedule
Warwickshire vs Hampshire live score
Match 7
SCO-XI
100/5 (10 ov)
BEL
103/4 (8.5 ov)
BEL won by 6 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Scotland XI vs Belgium live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
[WATCH] CPL 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz drops sitter, pulls out of Azam Khan’s catch at last moment
James Kuanal
33 min ago
IND vs SA: India look to address death bowling woes | 1st T20I Preview & Fantasy XI | Rohit | Kohli
Sports Daily
1 hr ago
IND vs AUS 2022: 4 Australian players who flopped in the T20I series against India
Muhammad Saad
57 min ago
KL Rahul की Form पर उठे सवाल... Sunil Gavaskar ने कहा- Team के लिए दिया बलिदान
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
Legends League Cricket 2022: [Watch] "Can't think of any better way to commute" - Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Manjrekar delight fans with their rendition of Kishore Kumar's hit song
Aditya Suketu Desai
3 hr ago
ECB proposes to host Test series between India and Pakistan on English soil: Reports
Aditya Suketu Desai
4 hr ago