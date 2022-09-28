Create
1st T20I
IND
SA
Starts 28 Sep, 07:00 PM
India vs South Africa preview
Match 10
SCO-XI *131/4 (10 ov)
Fran
LIVE
SCO-XI won the toss and elected to bat
Scotland XI vs France live score
2nd T20I
BAN 169/5 (20 ov)
UAE 137/5 (20 ov)
BAN won by 32 runs.
Bangladesh vs United Arab Emirates live score
Match 6
IN-A 284/10 (49.3 ov)
NZ-A 178/10 (38.3 ov)
IN-A won by 106 runs.
India A vs New Zealand A live score
Qualifier 1
BBR 195/5 (20 ov)
GAW 108/10 (17.4 ov)
BBR won by 87 runs.
Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors live score
9th Match
BLK 222/4 (20 ov)
GG 165/10 (19.4 ov)
BLK won by 57 runs.
Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants live score
at Birmingham
WAS 272/4d (70 ov)
HAM *4/0 (3.1 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - HAM trail by 268 runs
Warwickshire vs Hampshire live score
Match 7
SCO-XI 100/5 (10 ov)
BEL 103/4 (8.5 ov)
BEL won by 6 wickets
Scotland XI vs Belgium live score
