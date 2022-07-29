Create
1st T20I
IND 190/6 (20 ov)
WI 122/8 (20 ov)
IND won by 68 runs.
Schedule
India vs West Indies live score
Match 18
APU 202/5 (20 ov)
KXI *29/5 (8.4 ov)
LIVE
KXI need 174 runs in 11.2 remaining overs
Points Table Schedule
Asia Pacific University vs Knights XI live score
Qualifier 1
JIB *0/0 ( ov)
FT
LIVE
JIB won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table Schedule
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Fresh Tropical live score
Match 20
CRS 99/8 (10 ov)
FT 100/7 (9.5 ov)
FT won by 3 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Cricket Stars vs Fresh Tropical live score
Match 18
JIB 124/2 (10 ov)
RMC 97/8 (10 ov)
JIB won by 27 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Roma Cricket Club live score
5th Match, Group A
IND-W
PK-W
Starts 31 Jul, 03:30 PM
Points Table Schedule
India Women vs Pakistan Women preview
Match 23
BDD 157/6 (20 ov)
MAK 153/6 (20 ov)
LIVE
BDD won by 4 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Boost Defenders vs Mis Ainak Knights live score
Eliminator
CRS 97/7 (10 ov)
RMC 98/3 (8.0 ov)
RMC won by 7 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Cricket Stars vs Roma Cricket Club live score
IND vs WI 2022: “When I didn’t do well, I was treated the same way” - Dinesh Karthik hails Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid for positive team environment
Renin Wilben Albert 26 min ago
IND vs WI 2022: "Waiting for the day when Arshdeep, Siraj, and Bumrah play together" - Twiteratti praise young pacer after superlative return in 1st T20I
Ankush Das 2 hr ago
IND vs WI 2022: 3 areas India must focus on in the second T20I
Sooryanarayanan Sesha 1 hr ago
IND vs ZIM 2022: 3 reasons why Dinesh Karthik must play in ODIs for India
Aharon Abhishek 2 hr ago
4 unorthodox Indian cricketers who were successful
Aharon Abhishek 2 hr ago
IND vs WI 2022: “Learning on the go is starting to help me” - Ravichandran Ashwin on his improved batting skills
Renin Wilben Albert 1 hr ago