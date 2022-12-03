Create
Match 35
LBG *27/0 (2.3 ov)
CCL
LIVE
LBG won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table Schedule
Leatherback Giants vs Cocrico Cavaliers live score
1st unofficial Test
BAN-A 112/10 (45 ov)
IN-A *404/5 (117 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - IN-A lead by 292 runs
Schedule
Bangladesh A vs India A live score
1st ODI
BAN
IND
Starts 04 Dec, 11:30 AM
Schedule
Bangladesh vs India preview
Qualifier 1
MSA 81/9 (10 ov)
NYS 82/6 (8.3 ov)
NYS won by 4 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Morrisville Samp Army vs New York Strikers live score
1st Test
ENG 657/10 (101 ov)
PAK *499/7 (136 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 PAK trail by 158 runs.
Schedule
England vs Pakistan live score
Qualifier 2
MSA
DG
Starts 03 Dec, 10:00 PM
Points Table Schedule
Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators live score
Match 32
SCK 140/4 (10 ov)
BLD 95/6 (10 ov)
SCK won by 45 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Soca King vs Blue Devils live score
1st Test
AUS *293/2 (90 ov)
WI
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 AUS won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
Australia vs West Indies live score
"They are a much-improved side" - Rohit Sharma not expecting a 'cakewalk' against Bangladesh
Aayushman Vishwanathan 2 hr ago
AUS vs WI 1st Test: [WATCH] Marnus Labuschagne bowls a bouncer to Tagenarine Chanderpaul after switching to seam bowling
Viransh Shah 3 hr ago
3 players who can score the most runs in BAN vs IND 1st ODI
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 3 hr ago
"After 20 years, I still have to be careful about what I say in front of him" - Yuvraj Singh on the presence of former Indian captain
Pratyush Rohra 3 hr ago
Team India की T20 फॉर्मेट में नींव होगी पक्की...टी20 साइड से 5 खिलाड़ियों की होगी छुट्टी!
Sports Daily 3 hr ago
"I ran into MS Dhoni at the airport yesterday and the entire conversation was around SA20" - Graeme Smith 
Gokul Nair 7 hr ago