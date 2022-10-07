Create
Match 9
NCMI *0/0 (0.0 ov)
SAI
LIVE
Delayed : SAI won the toss and elected to field
NCM Investments vs Saipem live score
1st ODI
SA 249/4 (40 ov)
IND 240/8 (40 ov)
SA won by 9 runs.
South Africa vs India live score
2nd T20I
AUS 178/7 (20 ov)
WI 147/8 (20 ov)
AUS won by 31 runs.
Australia vs West Indies live score
Eliminator
SUI 99/6 (10 ov)
GER 100/5 (9.3 ov)
GER won by 5 wickets
Switzerland vs Germany live score
Match 20
GER 59/10 (9.3 ov)
Norwy 60/2 (5.5 ov)
Norwy won by 8 wickets
Germany vs Norway live score
Qualifier 1
Norwy 85/7 (10 ov)
ITA 86/7 (9.0 ov)
ITA won by 3 wickets
Norway vs Italy live score
Match 2
HBH *86/7 (14 ov)
BWR
LIVE
BWR won the toss and elected to field
Hyderabad Hunters vs Bahawalpur Royals live score
2nd Semi-Final
KCC *105/3 (15.4 ov)
IGM
LIVE
IGM won the toss and elected to field
Karwan CC vs Interglobe Marine live score
