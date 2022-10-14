Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
Qualifier 2
ENG-XI *0/0 ( ov)
SPA
LIVE
ENG-XI won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
England XI vs Spain live score
Match 2
WA-XI 168/8 (20 ov)
IND 132/8 (20 ov)
WA-XI won by 36 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Western Australia XI vs India live score
Match 8
KAR-W 137/5 (20 ov)
MAHWM 138/5 (19.2 ov)
LIVE
MAHWM won by 5 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Karnataka Women vs Maharashtra Women live score
Match 19
KW *7/0 (1 ov)
YSS
LIVE
YSS won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Kuwait Swedish vs YSSC live score
Eliminator
ENG-XI 155/4 (10 ov)
SCO-XI 147/8 (10 ov)
ENG-XI won by 8 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
England XI vs Scotland XI live score
Match 20
ENG-XI 129/8 (10 ov)
SPA 121/9 (10 ov)
ENG-XI won by 8 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
England XI vs Spain live score
Qualifier 1
NED-XI 129/6 (10 ov)
SPA 99/8 (10 ov)
NED-XI won by 30 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Netherlands XI vs Spain live score
Match 12
GDS *98/9 (18 ov)
BWR
LIVE
BWR won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Gwadar Sharks vs Bahawalpur Royals live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in Pakistan squad
Aditya Suketu Desai 47 min ago
T-20 World Cup से पहले Team India को मिला Shaheen Afridi का तोड़, इस दिग्गज ने बताया खास फॉर्मूला | IND vs PAK
Sports Daily 4 hr ago
Prithvi Shaw ने खेली शतकीय पारी... फैन्स ने पूछा- World Cup Squad में Shaw का नाम क्यों नहीं?
Sports Daily 2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: 7 Indian origin cricketers who will play for another nation
Vinay Chhabria 3 hr ago
"Rahul Dravid stopped Tendulkar and Ganguly from playing"- 5 stories you might not know about India's T20 World Cup campaigns
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago
Women's Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets: Updated Standings after Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 2
Sportz Connect 3 hr ago