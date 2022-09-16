Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
Special Match
WG *61/1 (6.2 ov)
IM
LIVE
WG won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
World Giants vs India Maharajas live score
Match 3
IN-A 293/10 & *40/1 (11 ov)
NZ-A 237/10 (71.2 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 IN-A lead by 96 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India A vs New Zealand A live score
Qualifier 2
SPA *10/0 (1.3 ov)
AUT
LIVE
SPA won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Spain vs Austria live score
Match 28
KPH *14/0 (1.0 ov)
SOP
LIVE
KPH won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab (Pakistan) live score
Semi Final
South 630/8d (172.5 ov)
North *19/0 (5 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 North trail by 611 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
South Zone vs North Zone live score
Qualifier 1
SPA 86/8 (10 ov)
IRE-XI 89/1 (4 ov)
IRE-XI won by 9 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Spain vs Ireland XI live score
Eliminator
AUT 151/6 (10 ov)
PORT 113/3 (10 ov)
AUT won by 38 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Austria vs Portugal live score
Match 4
KEN 161/7 (20 ov)
Mlw *60/0 (10 ov)
LIVE
Mlw need 102 runs in 10.0 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Kenya vs Malawi live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
T20 Squad की रेस में Ashwin ने कैसे छोड़ा Shami, Chahar और आवेश को पीछे?
Sports Daily 2 hr ago
[WATCH] “How to shine a cricket ball” – R Ashwin shares a  hilarious video on Instagram
James Kuanal 30 min ago
Jadeja के रूप में भारत को लगा था बड़ा झटका... लेकिन T20 WC से पहले मिला दूसरा Jadeja
Sports Daily 6 hr ago
Babar Azam ने अपने पैर पर मारी कुल्हाड़ी? T20 WC को लेकर क्यों लिया ऐसा फैसला | Shaan Masood
Sports Daily 4 hr ago
Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 1, India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details
Sportz Connect 52 min ago
Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 9, England Legends vs West Indies Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details
Sportz Connect 52 min ago