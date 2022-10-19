×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
T20 World Cup
T20 warm up
IND vs SA
ENG vs PAK
AUS vs ENG
Legends League
ECS T10 Croatia
WBBL 2022
ECC T10
SMAT 2022
Bukhatir League
NZ T20 Tri-Series
Women's Asia Cup 2022
ECT10
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
FIFA WC
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
Match 15
NZ
IND
Match Abandoned
Points Table
Schedule
New Zealand vs India live score
Match 21
QUT
89/7 (10 ov)
BOB
*11/2 (2.1 ov)
LIVE
BOB need 79 runs in 47 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters live score
Match 16
ZAS
114/6 (10 ov)
SWH
*0/0 (0.0 ov)
LIVE
Inning Break : SWH need 115 runs in 10.0 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Zagreb Sokol vs Sir William Hoste Vis live score
Match 17
KAR-W
121/8 (20 ov)
DEL-W
*67/2 (10 ov)
LIVE
DEL-W need 55 runs in 10.0 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Karnataka Women vs Delhi Women live score
7th Match
WEP
*114/9 (18 ov)
KTS
LIVE
WEP won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Western Province vs Knights live score
10th Match
UAE
148/3 (20 ov)
NAM
141/8 (20 ov)
UAE won by 7 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
United Arab Emirates vs Namibia live score
Match 22
AZA
RUR
Starts 20 Oct, 08:00 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Azaiba XI vs Ruwi Rangers preview
Match 17
RUR
93/8 (10 ov)
GGI
76/7 (10 ov)
RUR won by 17 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
IND vs PAK मैच से पहले Asia Cup 2023 को लेकर मचा कोहराम, India ने PAK को दिया करारा जवाब | T-20 World Cup
Sports Daily
60 min ago
IND vs PAK मैच में ये 5 खिलाड़ी पैदा करेंगे हार-जीत का अंतर | Team India | T-20 World Cup
Sports Daily
3 hr ago
Sportskeeda’s FanDrive celebrates the legendary India vs Pakistan rivalry as part of T20 World Cup 2022
Vikram Bhattacharya
3 hr ago
The FanDrive flags Off! | HDFC Life Presents Sportskeeda FanDrive
Sports Daily
5 hr ago
What makes Fan Drive Special? | @HDFC Life Presents Sportskeeda Fan Drive
Sports Daily
4 hr ago
IRE vs WI Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?
Sai Krishna
27 min ago