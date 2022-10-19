Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
Match 15
NZ
IND
Match Abandoned
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
New Zealand vs India live score
Match 21
QUT 89/7 (10 ov)
BOB *11/2 (2.1 ov)
LIVE
BOB need 79 runs in 47 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters live score
Match 16
ZAS 114/6 (10 ov)
SWH *0/0 (0.0 ov)
LIVE
Inning Break : SWH need 115 runs in 10.0 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Zagreb Sokol vs Sir William Hoste Vis live score
Match 17
KAR-W 121/8 (20 ov)
DEL-W *67/2 (10 ov)
LIVE
DEL-W need 55 runs in 10.0 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Karnataka Women vs Delhi Women live score
7th Match
WEP *114/9 (18 ov)
KTS
LIVE
WEP won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Western Province vs Knights live score
10th Match
UAE 148/3 (20 ov)
NAM 141/8 (20 ov)
UAE won by 7 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
United Arab Emirates vs Namibia live score
Match 22
AZA
RUR
Starts 20 Oct, 08:00 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Azaiba XI vs Ruwi Rangers preview
Match 17
RUR 93/8 (10 ov)
GGI 76/7 (10 ov)
RUR won by 17 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Ruwi Rangers vs Ghubrah Giants live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
IND vs PAK मैच से पहले Asia Cup 2023 को लेकर मचा कोहराम, India ने PAK को दिया करारा जवाब | T-20 World Cup
Sports Daily 60 min ago
IND vs PAK मैच में ये 5 खिलाड़ी पैदा करेंगे हार-जीत का अंतर | Team India | T-20 World Cup
Sports Daily 3 hr ago
Sportskeeda’s FanDrive celebrates the legendary India vs Pakistan rivalry as part of T20 World Cup 2022
Vikram Bhattacharya 3 hr ago
The FanDrive flags Off! | HDFC Life Presents Sportskeeda FanDrive
Sports Daily 5 hr ago
What makes Fan Drive Special? | @HDFC Life Presents Sportskeeda Fan Drive
Sports Daily 4 hr ago
IRE vs WI Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?
Sai Krishna 27 min ago