14th Match
AFG *15/1 (2.5 ov)
ENG
LIVE
ENG won the toss and elected to field
Points Table Schedule
Afghanistan vs England live score
13th Match
NZ 200/3 (20 ov)
AUS 111/10 (17.1 ov)
NZ won by 89 runs.
Points Table Schedule
New Zealand vs Australia live score
16th Match
IND
PAK
Starts 23 Oct, 01:30 PM
Points Table Schedule
India vs Pakistan preview
11th Match
DOL 136/7 (20 ov)
BOL *77/3 (10.2 ov)
LIVE
BOL need 60 runs in 58 remaining balls
Points Table Schedule
Dolphins vs Boland live score
Match 6
GCC *145/2 (12.3 ov)
TVS
LIVE
GCC won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table Schedule
Gallion CKT Club vs The Vision Shipping live score
12th Match
SCO 132/6 (20 ov)
ZIM 133/5 (18.3 ov)
ZIM won by 5 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Scotland vs Zimbabwe live score
Division 2
KZNIN 441/8d (112 ov)
Mpuma 151/10 & *32/0 (14 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - Mpuma trail by 258 runs
Points Table Schedule
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Mpumalanga live score
Qualifier 1
ZAS 73/7 (10 ov)
BEL 74/3 (8.5 ov)
BEL won by 7 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Zagreb Sokol vs Belgrade live score
