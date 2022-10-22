×
Here are some matches that might interest you
14th Match
AFG
*15/1 (2.5 ov)
ENG
LIVE
ENG won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Afghanistan vs England live score
13th Match
NZ
200/3 (20 ov)
AUS
111/10 (17.1 ov)
NZ won by 89 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
New Zealand vs Australia live score
16th Match
IND
PAK
Starts 23 Oct, 01:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
India vs Pakistan preview
11th Match
DOL
136/7 (20 ov)
BOL
*77/3 (10.2 ov)
LIVE
BOL need 60 runs in 58 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
Dolphins vs Boland live score
Match 6
GCC
*145/2 (12.3 ov)
TVS
LIVE
GCC won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Gallion CKT Club vs The Vision Shipping live score
12th Match
SCO
132/6 (20 ov)
ZIM
133/5 (18.3 ov)
ZIM won by 5 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Scotland vs Zimbabwe live score
Division 2
KZNIN
441/8d (112 ov)
Mpuma
151/10 & *32/0 (14 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - Mpuma trail by 258 runs
Points Table
Schedule
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Mpumalanga live score
Qualifier 1
ZAS
73/7 (10 ov)
BEL
74/3 (8.5 ov)
BEL won by 7 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Zagreb Sokol vs Belgrade live score
Team Kolkata talks Joginder Sharma's final over | HDFC Life presents SK Fandrive
Sports Daily
1 hr ago
IND vs PAK: पाकिस्तान को मात देने के लिए Rohit Sharma को मिला तुरुप का इक्का, क्या मिलेगा मौका? | Team India
Sports Daily
35 min ago
3 best Rohit Sharma knocks at the T20 World Cup
Pratyush Rohra
27 min ago
World Cup के 7 Editions में कैसा रहा Team India के Opening Match का सफर?
Sports Daily
1 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 Kane Williamson memes after his sedate knock against Australia
Balakrishna
2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Glenn Philips' superman effort to dismiss Marcus Stoinis in Super 12 clash against Australia
Balakrishna
45 min ago