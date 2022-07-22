Create
1st ODI
IND 308/7 (50 ov)
WI 305/6 (50 ov)
IND won by 3 runs.
Schedule
India vs West Indies live score
39th Match
LEI 584/10 (148 ov)
GLA *715/5 (149.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 GLA lead by 123 runs
Points Table Schedule
Leicestershire vs Glamorgan live score
Match 12
BEAD 162/7 (20 ov)
AMSKS *13/2 (2.5 ov)
LIVE
AMSKS need 150 runs in 17.1 remaining overs
Points Table Schedule
Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Amo Sharks live score
Qualifier 2
RMC *0/0 ( ov)
RBM
LIVE
RMC won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table Schedule
Roma Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun live score
Eliminator
RCC 78/9 (10 ov)
RMC 79/2 (4.5 ov)
RMC won by 8 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Roma Capannelle Cricket Club vs Roma Cricket Club live score
2nd ODI
WI
IND
Starts 24 Jul, 07:00 PM
Schedule
West Indies vs India preview
Qualifier 1
ROR 128/5 (10 ov)
RBM 122/5 (10 ov)
ROR won by 6 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun live score
2nd ODI
ENG 201/10 (28.1 ov)
SA 83/10 (20.4 ov)
ENG won by 118 runs.
Schedule
England vs South Africa live score
Ind vs WI: Sanju Samson ने पहले तो Team India को 'फंसाया', फिर खुद ही मैच भी जिताया
Sports Daily 52 min ago
"Worth staying awake this long" - Fans hail Samson, Siraj for their efforts as India clinch last-ball thriller vs WI
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 2 hr ago
[Watch] India's dressing room erupts after the visitors clinch last-ball thriller vs West Indies
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 17 min ago
"Lord Thakur has some powers" - Aakash Chopra on Shardul Thakur's dismissals of Mayers and Brooks in 1st Ind vs WI ODI
Kartik Iyer 5 hr ago
England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details
Sports4All Cricket 1 hr ago
"When he bats, it seems he is million-dollar" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's knock in 1st India vs West Indies ODI
Kartik Iyer 6 hr ago