×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Footer Dashboard
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Advertise On SK
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IND vs NZ
WBBL 2022
AUS vs ENG
ECS T10 - Barcelona
IND vs BAN
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Quaid-e-Azam
Dubai T10
Sheffield Shield
Australia One Day Cup
Pondicherry T20
Super50 Cup 2022
ICCA Arabian T20 League
Football
Football Home
FIFA WC
Newsletters
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
Germany vs Japan Live Score
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
God of War Ragnarok
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
PUBG
Valorant
Pop Culture
Anime
Streamers
BGMI
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
2022 ATP Finals
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
Tour Match
PM-XI
*297/9 (89.3 ov)
WI
LIVE
Stumps - Day 1 - PM's XI won toss & batted
Schedule
Prime Minister's XI vs West Indies live score
3rd T20I
NZ
160/10 (19.4 ov)
IND
75/4 (9 ov)
Match tied (Teams score level on DLS method)
Schedule
New Zealand vs India live score
Match 112
PNG
236/10 (49.2 ov)
NAM
*22/2 (8.1 ov)
LIVE
NAM need 215 runs in 41.5 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Papua New Guinea vs Namibia live score
1st ODI
CAN
229/9 (50 ov)
OMN
*129/7 (36.2 ov)
LIVE
OMN need 101 runs in 13.4 remaining overs
Schedule
Canada vs Oman live score
Qualifier 1
MR
87/10 (8.5 ov)
PIC
88/0 (6.2 ov)
PIC won by 10 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Montcada Royal vs Pak I Care live score
28th Match
SIN
644/6d (165.1 ov)
BAL
*240/2 (64 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : BAL trail by 404 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Sindh vs Balochistan live score
13th Match
SOA
240/10 & 246/3 (92 ov)
QUN
342/10 (115.1 ov)
Match drawn
Points Table
Schedule
South Australia vs Queensland live score
1st Match
NYS
BT
Starts 23 Nov, 07:45 PM
Points Table
Schedule
New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers preview
Could we interest you in reading an article...
ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav tightens his grip on No. 1 spot among batters
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
2 hr ago
7 Indian and Pakistani cricketers who will play for same team in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022
Vinay Chhabria
2 hr ago
"Disappointed by Justin Langer's comments" - Cricket Australia rejects explosive statements over his exit as head coach
Aayushman Vishwanathan
4 hr ago
Unmukt Chand to play for Chattogram Challengers in BPL 2023
Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
2 hr ago
Women's Big Bash League 2022, Challenger, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details
Sportz Connect
24 min ago
5 Indian players who will play in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022
Vinay Chhabria
3 hr ago