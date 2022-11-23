Create
Tour Match
PM-XI *297/9 (89.3 ov)
WI
LIVE
Stumps - Day 1 - PM's XI won toss & batted
Schedule ic-right
Prime Minister's XI vs West Indies live score
3rd T20I
NZ 160/10 (19.4 ov)
IND 75/4 (9 ov)
Match tied (Teams score level on DLS method)
Schedule ic-right
New Zealand vs India live score
Match 112
PNG 236/10 (49.2 ov)
NAM *22/2 (8.1 ov)
LIVE
NAM need 215 runs in 41.5 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Papua New Guinea vs Namibia live score
1st ODI
CAN 229/9 (50 ov)
OMN *129/7 (36.2 ov)
LIVE
OMN need 101 runs in 13.4 remaining overs
Schedule ic-right
Canada vs Oman live score
Qualifier 1
MR 87/10 (8.5 ov)
PIC 88/0 (6.2 ov)
PIC won by 10 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Montcada Royal vs Pak I Care live score
28th Match
SIN 644/6d (165.1 ov)
BAL *240/2 (64 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : BAL trail by 404 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sindh vs Balochistan live score
13th Match
SOA 240/10 & 246/3 (92 ov)
QUN 342/10 (115.1 ov)
Match drawn
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
South Australia vs Queensland live score
1st Match
NYS
BT
Starts 23 Nov, 07:45 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers preview
ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav tightens his grip on No. 1 spot among batters
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 2 hr ago
7 Indian and Pakistani cricketers who will play for same team in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago
"Disappointed by Justin Langer's comments" - Cricket Australia rejects explosive statements over his exit as head coach
Aayushman Vishwanathan 4 hr ago
Unmukt Chand to play for Chattogram Challengers in BPL 2023
Arya Sekhar Chakraborty 2 hr ago
Women's Big Bash League 2022, Challenger, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details
Sportz Connect 24 min ago
5 Indian players who will play in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022
Vinay Chhabria 3 hr ago