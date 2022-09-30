Create
Semi Final 2
SL-L 172/9 (20 ov)
WI-L *35/1 (4.1 ov)
LIVE
WI-L need 138 runs in 15.5 remaining overs
Points Table Schedule
Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends live score
11th Match
GG 186/7 (20 ov)
BLK *57/0 (5.5 ov)
LIVE
BLK need 130 runs in 14.1 remaining overs
Points Table Schedule
Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings live score
6th T20I
PAK 169/6 (20 ov)
ENG *15/0 (1.1 ov)
LIVE
ENG need 155 runs in 18.5 remaining overs
Schedule
Pakistan vs England live score
Qualifier 1
SCO-XI 122/5 (10 ov)
BEL 111/9 (10 ov)
SCO-XI won by 11 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Scotland XI vs Belgium live score
2nd T20I
IND
SA
Starts 02 Oct, 07:00 PM
Schedule
India vs South Africa preview
Qualifier 2
Fran 68/8 (10 ov)
BEL 72/2 (4.5 ov)
BEL won by 8 wickets
Points Table Schedule
France vs Belgium live score
3rd Match
NOR 529/5d (133 ov)
SOP 269/10 & *143/2 (45 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : SOP trail by 117 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Northern (Pakistan) vs Southern Punjab (Pakistan) live score
5th Match
QUN 164/10 (44.1 ov)
TAS 168/4 (31.2 ov)
TAS won by 6 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Queensland vs Tasmania live score
"Clearly sent a message to everyone that this guy wants to win it so badly" - Ruturaj Gaikwad on MS Dhoni diving full-stretch to get back into his crease during IPL 2021 match
Aditya Suketu Desai 1 hr ago
What is Saqlain Mushtaq's Favourite Ind vs Pak Test Memory? | SK Tales
Sports Daily 1 hr ago
Bumrah के Career पर उठा बड़ा सवाल... क्या चोट के चलते हो जाएगा बुरा हाल?
Sports Daily 2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: 3 reasons why India must not risk Jasprit Bumrah for the tournament
Pratyush Rohra 19 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "India need Virat Kohli to fire" - Graeme Swann on the Men in Blue's chances at the ICC event
Aditya Suketu Desai 2 hr ago
"The greatness of the man" - Shardul Thakur recalls how MS Dhoni's decision making helped CSK win IPL final against KKR in 2021
Aditya Suketu Desai 2 hr ago