×
Create
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
Match 55
CSK 208/6 (20 ov)
DC *83/6 (10.2 ov)
LIVE
Delhi Capitals need 126 runs in 58 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals live score
Match 54
RCB 192/3 (20 ov)
SRH 125/10 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 67 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score
17th Match
SUS 392/10 & 335/4d (68 ov)
MID 358/10 & *349/3 (71.3 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 Middlesex require 23 runs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sussex vs Middlesex live score
Match 5
IDX 68/4 (10 ov)
VNR *42/0 (3.5 ov)
LIVE
Vieux Fort North Raiders need 27 runs in 37 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Invictus Desruisseaux vs Vieux Fort North Raiders live score
Match 9
TOR-W *111/2 (16.4 ov)
BAA-W
LIVE
Barmy Army Women won the toss and elected to bowl
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Tornadoes Women vs Barmy Army Women live score
Match 52
PBKS 189/5 (20 ov)
RR 190/4 (19.4 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 6 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live score
Match 7
PPS 118/8 (20 ov)
QPC *30/1 (2.5 ov)
LIVE
QPCC I need 89 runs in 17.1 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Powergen Penal SC vs QPCC I live score
Match 53
LSG 176/7 (20 ov)
KKR 101/10 (14.3 ov)
Lucknow Super Giants won by 75 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score
Series Details
Could we interest you in reading an article...
"Not letting CSK fans feel absence of Faf!"- Fans erupt as Devon Conway smacks third consecutive fifty in IPL 2022
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 40 min ago
RCB have a real chance to win IPL 2022 because they have the "best captain in the IPL": Michael Vaughan
Rudransh Khurana 1 hr ago
"You can find form only by playing, not by resting" - Dilip Vengsarkar's advice to Virat Kohli
Aayushman Vishwanathan 57 min ago
"Only question regarding DK and T20 World Cup should be 'window or aisle seat?'" - Fans go berserk as Dinesh Karthik plays a blinder again in IPL 2022
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 4 hr ago
"Giving advice to Virat Kohli like showing torch to sun" - Amit Mishra backs RCB batter despite another golden duck in IPL 2022
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
SRH vs RCB memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match
Balakrishna 3 hr ago