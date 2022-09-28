Create
1st T20I
SA 106/8 (20 ov)
IND *17/2 (6.1 ov)
LIVE
IND need 90 runs in 13.5 remaining overs
Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs India live score
5th T20I
PAK *107/7 (14.1 ov)
ENG
LIVE
ENG won the toss and elected to field
Schedule ic-right
Pakistan vs England live score
Semi Final 1
AUS-L *125/3 (14.4 ov)
IND-L
LIVE
IND-L won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Australia Legends vs India Legends live score
Match 14
SCO-XI *40/4 (4.5 ov)
LUX
LIVE
SCO-XI won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Scotland XI vs Luxembourg live score
Match 6
IN-A 284/10 (49.3 ov)
NZ-A 178/10 (38.3 ov)
IN-A won by 106 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India A vs New Zealand A live score
2nd T20I
IND
SA
Starts 02 Oct, 07:00 PM
Schedule ic-right
India vs South Africa preview
at Birmingham
WAS 272/4d (70 ov)
HAM *309/9 (81.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 HAM lead by 37 runs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Warwickshire vs Hampshire live score
Match 13
BEL 141/3 (10 ov)
MAL 99/5 (10 ov)
BEL won by 42 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Belgium vs Malta live score
