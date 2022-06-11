×
2nd Semi-Final
PCC
*0/0 ( ov)
UCC
LIVE
United CC won the toss and elected to bowl
Points Table
Schedule
Prague CC vs United CC live score
2nd Test
NZ
*318/4 (87 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Day Break : England won the toss and elected to bowl
Schedule
New Zealand vs England live score
1st T20I
LUX
*29/1 (4.0 ov)
SUI
LIVE
Luxembourg won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
Luxembourg vs Switzerland live score
3rd QUARTER FINAL
PCC
81/5 (10 ov)
VCC
76/9 (10 ov)
Prague CC won by 5 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC live score
2nd ODI
PAK
275/8 (50 ov)
WI
155/10 (32.2 ov)
Pakistan won by 120 runs.
Schedule
Pakistan vs West Indies live score
2nd QUARTER FINAL
PTC
52/9 (10 ov)
UCC
54/2 (6.1 ov)
United CC won by 8 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Prague Tigers CC vs United CC live score
2nd T20I
India
South Africa
Starts 12 Jun, 07:00 PM
Schedule
India vs South Africa preview
1st T20I
Zimbabwe
Afghanistan
Starts 11 Jun, 04:30 PM
Schedule
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan preview
Series Details
"South Africa series is a good opportunity for me to express myself" - Hardik Pandya on his preparations for T20 World Cup 2022
Aditya Suketu Desai
2 hr ago
'2011 WC Semi-Final Loss To India Sill Haunts Me' Ft. Shoaib Akhtar | Sachin Tendulkar| Virender Sehwag
Sports Daily
3 hr ago
"Now that you have played Dinesh Karthik, you will play him" - Gautam Gambhir on whether Team India should make any changes for 2nd T20I vs SA
Kartik Iyer
3 hr ago
"It's almost time for Latham to take over this Test side" - Simon Doull hails opener as 'terrific captain'
Aayushman Vishwanathan
1 hr ago
Switzerland tour of Luxembourg, 1st and 2nd T20I, Luxembourg vs Switzerland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast
Sports4All Cricket
4 hr ago
"It's just a generational thing" - Rohan Gavaskar on Rohit, Kohli and Rahul needing to follow the batting template Team India had in the 1st T20I
Kartik Iyer
4 hr ago