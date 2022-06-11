×
2nd Semi-Final
PCC *0/0 ( ov)
UCC
LIVE
United CC won the toss and elected to bowl
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Prague CC vs United CC live score
2nd Test
NZ *318/4 (87 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Day Break : England won the toss and elected to bowl
Schedule ic-right
New Zealand vs England live score
1st T20I
LUX *29/1 (4.0 ov)
SUI
LIVE
Luxembourg won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Luxembourg vs Switzerland live score
3rd QUARTER FINAL
PCC 81/5 (10 ov)
VCC 76/9 (10 ov)
Prague CC won by 5 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC live score
2nd ODI
PAK 275/8 (50 ov)
WI 155/10 (32.2 ov)
Pakistan won by 120 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Pakistan vs West Indies live score
2nd QUARTER FINAL
PTC 52/9 (10 ov)
UCC 54/2 (6.1 ov)
United CC won by 8 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Prague Tigers CC vs United CC live score
2nd T20I
India
South Africa
Starts 12 Jun, 07:00 PM
Schedule ic-right
India vs South Africa preview
1st T20I
Zimbabwe
Afghanistan
Starts 11 Jun, 04:30 PM
Schedule ic-right
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan preview
Series Details
