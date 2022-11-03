×
Here are some matches that might interest you
36th Match
PAK
185/9 (20 ov)
SA
*69/4 (9 ov)
LIVE
Rain Delay : SA need 117 runs in 11.0 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Pakistan vs South Africa live score
35th Match
IND
184/6 (20 ov)
BAN
145/6 (16 ov)
IND won by 5 runs (D/L method)
Points Table
Schedule
India vs Bangladesh live score
2nd semi final
VID
*0/0 (0.0 ov)
MUM
LIVE
VID won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Vidarbha vs Mumbai live score
28th Match
MR-W
133/5 (20 ov)
HH-W
*96/3 (14.1 ov)
LIVE
HH-W need 38 runs in 35 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women live score
Match 34
MTD
105/5 (10 ov)
EDX
77/10 (10 ov)
MTD won by 28 runs.
Schedule
Mater Dei vs Edex Knights live score
42nd Match
IND
ZIM
Starts 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
India vs Zimbabwe preview
20th Match
SIN
210/10 & *38/1 (14 ov)
SOP
202/10 (59.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 SIN lead by 46 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Sindh vs Southern Punjab (Pakistan) live score
Match 26
HPWMN
79/4 (13 ov)
BEN-W
*29/3 (4.5 ov)
LIVE
Rain Delay : BEN-W need 59 runs in 49 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
Himachal Pradesh Women vs Bengal Women live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
'KL Rahul’s excellent fielding turned the game' - Kiran More | Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments | HDFC Life
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
ICC announces nominees for October Player of the Month awards
Rudransh Khurana
58 min ago
R Ashwin might no longer be India's best spin-bowling bet at the T20 World Cup
Shashwat Kumar
41 min ago
बांग्लादेशी खिलाड़ी ने Kohli पर लगाया बेईमानी का आरोप, Nurul Hasan बोले, कोहली ने की Cheating | Ind vs Ban
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
NS vs CS Live Score & Latest Updates on the Live Malaysia T20 Series
5 hr ago
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Semi-Final 2, Mumbai vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details
Sportz Connect
13 hr ago