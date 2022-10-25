Create
19th Match
SL 157/6 (20 ov)
AUS 158/3 (16.3 ov)
AUS won by 7 wickets
Sri Lanka vs Australia live score
16th Match
BOL *10/2 (2.2 ov)
TIT
LIVE
TIT won the toss and elected to field
Boland vs Titans live score
Match 7
KCC *12/0 (2.2 ov)
DCS
LIVE
KCC won the toss and elected to bat
Karwan CC vs DCC Starlets live score
18th Match
ZIM 79/5 (9 ov)
SA 51/0 (2.6 ov)
Match Abandoned
Zimbabwe vs South Africa live score
Match 41
AZA 75/6 (10 ov)
AMR 76/1 (8.4 ov)
AMR won by 9 wickets
Azaiba XI vs Amerat Royals live score
Match 42
RUR
KHW
Starts 25 Oct, 10:00 PM
Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors live score
23rd Match
IND
NED
Starts 27 Oct, 12:30 PM
India vs Netherlands preview
Match 40
AMR 113/4 (10 ov)
RUR 116/4 (9.2 ov)
RUR won by 6 wickets
Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers live score
