Uganda won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

0/0 (0.0)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

(0.0 Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
UGA vs RWN
Simon Ssesazi

Bat & Wk

Cyrus Kakuru

Bat

Ronald Lutaaya

Bat

Kenneth Waiswa

Bat

Pascal Murungi

Bat

Juma Miyagi

All

Joseph Baguma

All

Brian Masaba

Bowl

Frank Nsubuga

Bowl

Bilal Hassan

Bowl

Henry Ssenyondo

Bowl

Oscar Manishimwe

Bat & Wk

Didier Ndikubwimana

Bat

Eric Dusingizimana

Bat

Wilson Niyitanga

Bat

Orchide Tuyisenge

Bat

Clinton Rubagumya

All

Emmanuel Sebareme

All

Eric Niyomugabo

Bowl

Yvan Mitari

Bowl

Kevin Irakoze

Bowl

Martin Akayezu

Bowl

Bench
Aime Mucyodusenge

 

Emile Rukiriza

 

Eric Kubwimana

 

Zappy Bimenyimana

 

Ignace Ntirenganya

 

Rwanda
0/0 (0.0)
Current Run Rate: 0
UGA won the toss and elected to field
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.