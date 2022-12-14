Create
Tanzania
15/3 (4)
Current Run Rate: 3.75
Tzn won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Amal Rajeevan *
2
7
0
0
28
Mohamed Omari Kitunda
9
10
2
0
90
P'SHIP
0 (0)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Juma Miyagi *
2
0
7
2
3.5
 
3.6 Juma Miyagi to Amal Rajeevan, no run
3.5 Juma Miyagi to Amal Rajeevan, no run
3.4 Juma Miyagi to Amal Rajeevan, no run
3.3 Juma Miyagi to Amal Rajeevan, no run
3.3 Juma Miyagi to Omary Kitunda, 1 no ball
3.2 Juma Miyagi to Omary Kitunda, Four
3.1 Juma Miyagi to Omary Kitunda, no run
2.6 Cosmas Kyewuta to Omary Kitunda, 1 run
2.5 Cosmas Kyewuta to Omary Kitunda, no run
2.4 Cosmas Kyewuta to Omary Kitunda, no run
2.3 Cosmas Kyewuta to Omary Kitunda, Four
2.2 Cosmas Kyewuta to Omary Kitunda, no run
2.1 Cosmas Kyewuta to Amal Rajeevan, 1 run
1.6 Juma Miyagi to Omary Kitunda, no run
1.5 Juma Miyagi to Omary Kitunda, no run
1.4 Juma Miyagi to Amal Rajeevan, 1 run
1.4 Juma Miyagi to Amal Rajeevan, 1 wide