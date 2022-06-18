Create
Qualifier 2
UCB *0/0 ( ov)
BUB
LIVE
United Csalad won the toss and elected to bat
United Csalad vs Budapest Blinders live score
4th T20I
IND 169/6 (20 ov)
SA 87/9 (16.5 ov)
India won by 82 runs.
India vs South Africa live score
1st Test
BAN 103/10 & *50/2 (20 ov)
WI 265/10 (112.5 ov)
LIVE
Day Break : Day 2 Bangladesh trail by 112 runs.
Bangladesh vs West Indies live score
Match 2
HKG 283/10 (49.5 ov)
ITA *16/1 (2.4 ov)
LIVE
Italy need 268 runs in 47.2 remaining overs
Hong Kong vs Italy live score
Qualifier 1
BUB 92/7 (10 ov)
ROT 98/2 (8.2 ov)
Royal Tigers Cricket Club won by 8 wickets
Budapest Blinders vs Royal Tigers Cricket Club live score
Eliminator
UCB 99/5 (10 ov)
COB 76/4 (10 ov)
United Csalad won by 23 runs.
United Csalad vs Cobra Cricket Club live score
2nd Semi-Final
MUM 393/10 & 533/4d (156 ov)
UP 180/10 (54.3 ov)
Match drawn (Mumbai won on 1st innings)
Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh live score
Match 3
BMUDA 107/10 (27 ov)
KEN 109/4 (19 ov)
Kenya won by 6 wickets
Bermuda vs Kenya live score
"One of the best finishers in the game, scores in unorthodox areas" - Keshav Maharaj on Dinesh Karthik after IND vs SA 4th T20I
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 2 hr ago
Mumbai enter Ranji Trophy final for 47th time after declaring with mammoth 746-run lead over UP
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
"How do you see he’s not going to play?" - Sunil Gavaskar takes cheeky dig at Gautam Gambhir's statement after Dinesh Karthik slams maiden T20I fifty vs SA
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 2 hr ago
“Stop thinking about what your score is, start thinking what your team requires” - Hardik Pandya on advice he received from Indian legend 
Renin Wilben Albert 5 hr ago
Kumar Kartikeya claims 5 as Madhya Pradesh thump Bengal by 174 runs to reach Ranji Trophy final for 1st time since 1998-99 
Renin Wilben Albert 3 hr ago
“Was very bullheaded that I want to play this World Cup” - Dinesh Karthik on how he has reinvented himself as a batter
Renin Wilben Albert 4 hr ago