  • AEW Collision: Homecoming Results, live recap, grades: Former WWE champion returns; New Era for House of Black

AEW Collision: Homecoming Results, live recap, grades: Former WWE champion returns; New Era for House of Black

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJan 25, 2025 15:30 GMT

Check out the results for AEW Collision: Homecoming right here.

15:30 (GMT)25 JAN 2025

The Homecoming edition of AEW Collision is just around the corner. Below are the announced matches:

Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard vs. Undisputed Kingdom
Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata - AEW International Championship Match
Kazuchika Okada vs. Komander - Champion vs. Champion Match
Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne
Queen Aminata vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb - No.1 Contender's Match for the TBS Championship
Gates of Agony vs. Buddy Matthews and Brody King
Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face

हिन्दी