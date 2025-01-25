AEW Collision: Homecoming Results, live recap, grades: Former WWE champion returns; New Era for House of Black

The Homecoming edition of AEW Collision is just around the corner. Below are the announced matches: Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard vs. Undisputed Kingdom Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata - AEW International Championship Match Kazuchika Okada vs. Komander - Champion vs. Champion Match Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne Queen Aminata vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb - No.1 Contender's Match for the TBS Championship Gates of Agony vs. Buddy Matthews and Brody King Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face
