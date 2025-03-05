AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: WWE Hall of Famer in MAJOR match; Huge contract signing; Last stop before Revolution!

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX. Today is going to be a big show, as it is the final stop for AEW Dynamite ahead of the Revolution pay-per-view this weekend. Needless to say, all eyes are on the big events taking place. The following has been promoted for tonight's show: - Swerve Strickland &amp; Ricochet contract signing. - Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta. - Megan Bayne &amp; Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa &amp; Kris Statlander. - And more! Be sure to return here at 8 PM EST as we break down everything that will be happening on the next addition of AEW Dynamite!
