ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2022-23 LIVE Updates and Score

NorthEast United will look for their first points of the season when they travel to the Salt Lake Stadium to take on ATK Mohun Bagan.<br><br>The Highlanders have struggled to get going so far this season. While they have put in a couple of decent performances, those haven't translated to victories or even draws. Marco Balbul's men need to start getting points on board to have even the faintest hopes of getting into the top six. They will come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to the Kerala Blasters.<br><br>Meanwhile, the Mariners have had a mixed start to the 2022-23 ISL campaign. They have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their opening four matches. While their attack slowly seems to be gelling, their defense has been porous and Juan Ferrando's troops are still waiting for their first clean sheet of the campaign. ATK Mohun Bagan will enter this game following an entertaining 2-2 draw away to Mumbai City FC in their last game.