East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2022-23 LIVE Updates and Score

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedDec 30, 2022 19:58 IST

Match starts at 7.30 pm.

19:58 (IST)30 DEC 2022

26' SAVE!

Bengaluru catches East Bengal on the break as Javi Hernandez threads it through for Roy Krishna inside the opposition box. The EB players are caught napping as the Fijian unleashes a wicked effort. But Suvam Sen is up to the task.

19:53 (IST)30 DEC 2022

19' Ivan Gonzalez drills in a cross from the right that finds Cleiton Silva in the BFC box. But the Brazilian heads his effort directly into an opposition defender.

19:50 (IST)30 DEC 2022

18' Free-kick for EB!

Suresh Wangjam brings down Alex Lima just outside his own box and the referee awards a free-kick to the hosts. But nothing comes out of the freekick.

19:44 (IST)30 DEC 2022

11' Naorem Mahesh Singh with a darting run down the left flank, as he ups a few gears and races past Alan Costa, and chips a cross into the box. But the ball is cleared away by an EB defender.

19:37 (IST)30 DEC 2022

5' Early chance for EBFC!

Alex Lima wins the ball in the middle of the park and catches BFC on the break. The Brazilian midfielder unleashes an effort from outside the box but it's crucially deflected by Alan Costa for a corner.

19:35 (IST)30 DEC 2022

1' KICK-OFF!

We're underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

19:29 (IST)30 DEC 2022

The players are in the middle for the national anthem and a minute of silence will be maintained in memory of the late Pele.

19:18 (IST)30 DEC 2022

Bengaluru FC XI: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Pablo Perez, Roy Krishna, and Sunil Chhetri (C).

19:18 (IST)30 DEC 2022

19:17 (IST)30 DEC 2022

East Bengal XI: Suvam Sen (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Jordan O'Doherty, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Cleiton Silva (C), and Naorem Singh.

19:16 (IST)30 DEC 2022

19:15 (IST)30 DEC 2022

LINEUPS ARE OUT!

19:15 (IST)30 DEC 2022

Bengaluru FC are eighth in the league standings, with 11 points in 11 matches. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC are placed one spot below them in the points table, with ten points in as many matches. 

Both sides come into this game on the back of 3-0 defeats. The Red and Gold Brigade are returning to action post a two-week break after losing at home to Mumbai City FC, while Bengaluru FC lost 3-0 to Hyderabad FC.

Cleiton Silva's lone goal separated the two sides when they last locked horns earlier in the season. EB will be hoping to do a double on the Blues now. 

19:12 (IST)30 DEC 2022

Hello and welcome to Spoortskeeda's live coverage of the ISL 2022-23 clash between East Bengal and Bengaluru FC from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati in Kochi. This is Sayantan and I'll be taking you through what promises to be an enticing encounter.
