India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shubman Gill has had a bit of struggle in facing Khaled Ahmed in the first two overs as Bangladesh bowled to consecutive maiden overs after India picked a couple of runs in the first over of the day. Some great variations by Khaled to test the Indian opener. Follow Sportskeeda for the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 2nd Test, Day 2.

Read More